Bedford County to grant funding toward Bedford Regional Water Authority's Forest sewer project

In a Monday evening work session, Bedford County supervisors discussed the Bedford Regional Water Authority’s request for county financial assistance to fund a $12.53 million project constructing a gravity line from its Forest sewer pump station to Lynchburg’s regional wastewater treatment plant.

Last month, the authority told supervisors the Forest sewer pump station was at critical capacity and in immediate need of the gravity line project to prevent the system from overflowing. The Forest sewer pump station is unable to take on more customers under current conditions. The gravity line provides a long-term solution.

The authority originally asked the county for $500,000 annually over for the next six years to fund the gravity line project. Because of its current debt repayment on a separate loan for a different project, the authority is unable to obtain a new loan until 2023.

The county will grant $500,000 to the authority annually for the next three years. In 2023, the authority will take over and cover remaining costs by procuring a new loan when it is free to do so. The county will give an additional $1.5 million from general funds to kickstart the project immediately.