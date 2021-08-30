 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bedford County treasurer’s, commissioner of revenue offices temporarily closing
top story

Bedford County treasurer’s, commissioner of revenue offices temporarily closing

The Bedford County treasurer’s office and commissioner of the revenue’s office will be closed from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24.

The county will transition to a new tax system meant to offer more online services to county residents, while improving tracking and managing of tax billing and collections in the county, Bedford County officials announced in a public notice Monday.

During this timeframe, no payments will be taken at the two affected offices.

County officials urge residents to pay personal property taxes prior to Sept. 15. Dog tags can be purchased via night deposit box or mail.

The new software system will tie the whole county’s financial system together, Bedford Country treasurer Kim Snow said.

While official payments currently can be made online, the new system is expected to expand the availability of online payment options for county residents on a variety of taxes.

“It’s just going to be more efficient,” Snow said.

Julie Creasy, Bedford County's commissioner of revenue, said the existing county tax system has been used since the late 1990s.

Penalties and interest will be waived for the month of September in light of the tax system transition, according to the public notice.

The offices of treasurer and commissioner of revenue will reopen Monday, Sept. 27.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert