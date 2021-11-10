Bedford County veteran remembers a service full of 'little things you don't know about'

World War II ended in 1945, but United States military involvement in Europe continued throughout the decade and into the present, while bombed-out nations restructured and the pallor of Cold War loomed. Dan Villarial lives in Bedford County, where he remains a veteran involved in the community. The 92-year-old can share firsthand his experiences enlisting in the wake of World War II.
“It was still going on,” Villarial said. “Little things you don’t know about.”
It was 1947, the year of the Paris Peace Treaties and the birth year of the Cold War, when Villarial, a boy from Wisconsin, enlisted with the Marine Corps.
“I always wanted to join the Marine Corps, since way back when,” Villarial said. “When ’47 came, I was 18. I joined right then and there.”
World war efforts continued, he said, in 1948, when he was transferred as a private first class into a rifle company of the 21st Marines, and soon shipped out to the Mediterranean Sea.
“We were the occupation forces in Europe at that time for the Mediterranean area,” Villarial said. “We were there to make sure there were no Germans left.”
With bayonets fixed to their rifles, the 21st Marines stopped at Malta, south of Sicily, and along the many isles of Greece. They hunted down Nazi holdouts, or whatever other Axis forces might still linger.
“The Army did one outstanding job in putting a stop to Hitler and his forces,” Villarial said. “Every island we hit, they were cleared. But we didn’t know that. And when you have to look for somebody, they’ve got the advantage.”
Villarial was a private first class, and most of his fellow Marines were teenagers like him, he said. He felt some uncertainty about pitting his bayonet training against real human opponents, but the mission carried on.
“We saw a little bit of action. We saw the devastation of Europe,” Villarial said. “Crete, Greece, especially Souda Bay, was one of the worst islands we saw, because it was pretty well like a moonscape. Shell holes, destroyed gun placements, wrecked tanks, sunken ships in the harbor.”
When the Arab-Israeli conflict broke out in 1948, Villarial found himself in the Western Mediterranean, defending a newly created nation of Israel.
“I was stationed in Haifa with two different platoons of Marines as peacekeepers,” Villarial said. “But why? I still don’t understand why we were there.”
The war in Israel is still happening today, and began thousands of years before, he said.
Specialized in machine gunnery and motor transport, Villarial said part of the 21st Marines’ duties in Israel included transporting high-ranking United Nations officials into and out of war zones.
“Our vehicles all had to be painted from Marine green to white, and there were blue numbers on them, being that we were flying the U.N. flag,” Villarial said. “It was one heck of a target.”
He recalls patrolling a ship one night in the port of Haifa, when he and his fellow guardsmen noticed bubbles emanating suspiciously from the murky depths of the bay, drawing closer. An officer commanded the Marine guards to fire at whatever was underwater there, and then they watched as the bubbles drifted away, leaving Villarial still unsure to this day what exactly they shot at.
Also while in Israel, he dodged sniper fire raining down from Mount Carmel. Like a whizzing bullet, time also passes in the blink of an eye, Villarial said.
After three years abroad, Villarial returned stateside at the turn of 1950, and said he was convinced by a captain to join the Marine Corps Reserve, assured that he would not be called back for duty unless another significant conflict arose.
“Lo and behold, 10 days later, the Korean War breaks out,” Villarial said. “Now we’re all called back in.”
Along with hundreds of other reserve troops, Villarial was halfway across the country to California, preparing to ship off for Korea, when their train stopped in Kansas. The train was diverted back to the east coast, to reinforce the marines stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
“Soon I met my wife, became a D.C. policeman and retired after 20 years up there,” Villarial said. “Now here I am in Bedford, Virginia, since when I finally retired in 1973.”
His service as an always-faithful Marine has continued during retirement. Villarial, who retired from the reserves as a Buck Sergeant, is often involved at The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, speaking to cadets and other visiting military groups.
“They’re the future protectors of our country,” Villarial said. “I'm just happy that there are young men and women in this country that are serving.”
Memorializing fallen soldiers is essential to remembering the price associated with freedom, he said.
“There were a few of my buddies that were killed, you know,” Villarial said. “ … It hurts when one of your buddies is killed.”
The fight for freedom continues in 2021, he said. But it looks different now than when Villarial served in the Mediterranean.
“You’re curtailed in certain things right now, but you’re still free. That’s the important thing, being free,” he said. “Be proud that you're a citizen of these United States. I realize it isn't the best as it used to be, but be glad that you're in the freest country in the world right now.”