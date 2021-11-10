Bedford County veteran remembers a service full of 'little things you don't know about'

Specialized in machine gunnery and motor transport, Villarial said part of the 21st Marines’ duties in Israel included transporting high-ranking United Nations officials into and out of war zones.

“Our vehicles all had to be painted from Marine green to white, and there were blue numbers on them, being that we were flying the U.N. flag,” Villarial said. “It was one heck of a target.”

He recalls patrolling a ship one night in the port of Haifa, when he and his fellow guardsmen noticed bubbles emanating suspiciously from the murky depths of the bay, drawing closer. An officer commanded the Marine guards to fire at whatever was underwater there, and then they watched as the bubbles drifted away, leaving Villarial still unsure to this day what exactly they shot at.

Also while in Israel, he dodged sniper fire raining down from Mount Carmel. Like a whizzing bullet, time also passes in the blink of an eye, Villarial said.

After three years abroad, Villarial returned stateside at the turn of 1950, and said he was convinced by a captain to join the Marine Corps Reserve, assured that he would not be called back for duty unless another significant conflict arose.

“Lo and behold, 10 days later, the Korean War breaks out,” Villarial said. “Now we’re all called back in.”