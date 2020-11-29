Bedford County's broadband initiative gearing up for operations phase

Bedford County has made another stride forward in its broadband initiative after many years of work, pushing to reach underserved and unserved areas of the county.

Following a closed session with the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and the county’s broadband authority Monday night, officials announced 10 of 12 broadband towers constructed in Bedford County are complete.

The county is gearing up to transition from Phase One — a tower construction phase with Blue Ridge Towers — to Phase Two, or the operational phase, with Roanoke-based internet service provider BriscNet, said Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator. In other words, construction is winding down, and operations will start ramping up.

The remaining two towers, located in Huddleston and Big Island, will be transferred to the county’s control for operation after some remaining paperwork is finalized, Hiss said.

Bedford County recently received an additional $1.7 million in grant money from Virginia to fast-track its broadband initiative.