Bedford County's broadband initiative gearing up for operations phase

Bedford County has made another stride forward in its broadband initiative after many years of work, pushing to reach underserved and unserved areas of the county.
Following a closed session with the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and the county’s broadband authority Monday night, officials announced 10 of 12 broadband towers constructed in Bedford County are complete.
The county is gearing up to transition from Phase One — a tower construction phase with Blue Ridge Towers — to Phase Two, or the operational phase, with Roanoke-based internet service provider BriscNet, said Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator. In other words, construction is winding down, and operations will start ramping up.
The remaining two towers, located in Huddleston and Big Island, will be transferred to the county’s control for operation after some remaining paperwork is finalized, Hiss said.
Bedford County recently received an additional $1.7 million in grant money from Virginia to fast-track its broadband initiative.
BriscNet was requested to roll out its strategy for moving forward at the next board of supervisors meeting on Dec. 14, county staff said in a news release. BriscNet will give a detailed presentation including an up-to-date estimated timeline for project completion; service delivery commitments; and explain sign-up instructions and protocol for residents wishing to acquire service through BriscNet. Multiple county residents from underserved or unserved areas around Bedford have spoken at past meetings requesting more transparency and regular updates regarding the broadband initiative as they seek reliable service.
Hiss said he did not anticipate any of these developments to impact current BriscNet customers’ internet bills.
“We know there is lots of attention on this project and many of our citizens are rightfully eager to hear updates directly from our newest local service provider. Now that the phase one tower construction is substantially complete, it is our hope that our Phase Two partner, BriscNet, will have the unrestricted access they need to provide the service levels our community is anticipating,” District 4 Supervisor and Board Chairman John Sharp said in the news release.
