Bedford County's current, former sheriff join state commission to fight human trafficking

Bedford County's current and previous sheriff have been named to Virginia's newly formed Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support.

Current Sheriff Mike Miller and former Sheriff Mike Brown are two of the 12 members of the commission, which also includes another six ex-officio members.

The commission, which was formed via executive order on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's first day in office, will serve as an advisory group making recommendations to Youngkin on fighting human trafficking in Virginia, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"We must remain vigilant to ensure that those who work tirelessly to combat human trafficking and help survivors are equipped with the tools necessary to win this fight," Youngkin said in a news release.

The commission will be responsible for coordinating with the Secretary of Public Safety, the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of Labor, the Office of Attorney General, as well as the State Trafficking Response Coordinator and any other federal, state, local, or private sector entities to increase law enforcement awareness, empower and support survivors, and enhance trafficking prevention education throughout the commonwealth, the release stated.

"There will be no leniency in Virginia for those who engage in any form of human trafficking," Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier said in the release.

