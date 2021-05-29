Bedford County's three high schools celebrate 2021 commencement

Bedford County Public Schools' Class of 2021 Minutemen, Golden Eagles and Cavaliers took to the field at Williams Stadium at Liberty University Saturday to celebrate the last four years and marvel at what's to come.
Staff and students from each of the county's three high schools — Liberty, Staunton River and Jefferson Forest — congratulated the senior class members on finishing their high school careers amid the COVID-19 pandemic that interrupted the spring semester of their junior year and all of their senior year.
Nearly 200 students graduated from Liberty High School Saturday. Twenty-one of them were recognized as high honors graduates in the commencement program, meaning they graduated with a grade point average of 4.0 or higher, and eight were recognized as honors graduates, meaning they graduated with a grade point average between 3.75 and 3.99.
Katherine Thompson, senior class president for the Liberty High School Class of 2021, said this year only proved the school's motto: "Minutemen succeed, no exceptions."
"The culture built around Minutemen Country is one where we face adversity directly and do our best regardless of the situation at hand," Thompson said. "I can say with confidence that during this prolonged adversity, we have still found ways to be successful."
Liberty High School Principal Shawn Trosper said he would not define this graduating class by the adversity they faced.
"I've often heard you called 'the Class of COVID,'" Trosper said. "I do not think of you this way. Rather, I choose to think of you as the Class of 2021 who courageously overcame many challenges and did not let adversity stop you from achieving your goals. It is your character, work ethic and determination that defines you, not COVID-19."
Thompson urged her fellow graduates to take the principles they learned at Liberty High School with them, regardless of the path they take next.
"While our seconds, minutes, days and years together have come to an end, we will always be able to reflect on our time as Minutemen and call Liberty 'home,'" Thompson said.
Sunny skies and warm weather Saturday morning lasted just long enough for the Liberty High School graduates to get their diplomas, but by the time the Classes of 2021 at Staunton River and Jefferson Forest high schools held their commencement ceremonies at noon and 5 p.m., respectively, the temperature had dropped into the low 60s and upper 50s, rain was falling and winds were picking up at the university.
Attempting to wait out the steady rainfall, Staunton River High School's ceremony was postponed 15 minutes. Some graduates took to the field donning disposable ponchos in an attempt to keep their gowns — and themselves — dry.
Winds blew just strong enough to knock some graduation caps loose, and families huddled under the few covered rows of seating at Williams Stadium — but still, the more than 200 members of the Class of 2021 smiled as they gathered with their classmates one final time as seniors.
"Despite each hardship the world has thrown at us, we are graduating into a world that is coming back to life," student speaker Denise Li told her fellow graduates. "The Class of 2021 has seen firsthand that nothing is guaranteed and change is inevitable, so don't take smooth seas for granted."
Staunton River High School Principal Josh Cornett said he was glad to be able to celebrate the Class of 2021 together and in person. Cornett urged the graduates to face their futures with a "river mentality."
"...When thinking about your future, you can choose to be a pond or you can choose to be a river," Cornett said.
A pond, he said, is manmade, fully surrounded and can become stagnant. A river, he continued, is natural, large and continually moving. Cornett told the graduates to keep growing and moving forward.
Staunton River recognized 19 of this year's graduating class as high honors graduates and 10 as honors graduates in the commencement program.
Accompanied by gray clouds and the occasional rain drop, Jefferson Forest graduated more than 350 students Saturday evening. Brian Wilson, the school's principal, wished the graduating class luck as they close this chapter of their lives to begin a new one.
"When you leave here today, you will embark on the biggest journey you have ever undertaken thus far in your lives," Wilson said. "Enjoy every moment and continue to grow and be the outstanding individuals you are."
Anna Goodell, senior class president, said her time in high school taught her that nothing has to stay the same and nothing — except birth and death — is guaranteed.
"If you see something wrong, take that chance to make it right. If the rules that govern you are unfair, write new ones," she said. "And if you hate the world that you live in, then change it."
All three ceremonies were live-streamed and posted to the school division's YouTube page.