Bedford County's three high schools celebrate 2021 commencement

"I've often heard you called 'the Class of COVID,'" Trosper said. "I do not think of you this way. Rather, I choose to think of you as the Class of 2021 who courageously overcame many challenges and did not let adversity stop you from achieving your goals. It is your character, work ethic and determination that defines you, not COVID-19."

Thompson urged her fellow graduates to take the principles they learned at Liberty High School with them, regardless of the path they take next.

"While our seconds, minutes, days and years together have come to an end, we will always be able to reflect on our time as Minutemen and call Liberty 'home,'" Thompson said.

Sunny skies and warm weather Saturday morning lasted just long enough for the Liberty High School graduates to get their diplomas, but by the time the Classes of 2021 at Staunton River and Jefferson Forest high schools held their commencement ceremonies at noon and 5 p.m., respectively, the temperature had dropped into the low 60s and upper 50s, rain was falling and winds were picking up at the university.

Attempting to wait out the steady rainfall, Staunton River High School's ceremony was postponed 15 minutes. Some graduates took to the field donning disposable ponchos in an attempt to keep their gowns — and themselves — dry.