Bedford economic development director named new leader for regional workforce development

She wants to communicate the importance of re-skilling and up-skilling as well for people who can’t necessarily go back to their job after the pandemic.

“That’s an area that I think we need to be communicating to the parents of high schools students and everyone about these regional CTE Academy’s and the G3 initiative which pays for your college education, and gives you money for books,” she said. “And then there’s, of course, other programs like [Virginia Technical Institute.]”

She also wants to make sure the Workforce Development Board is taking a look at equity and diversity and making sure all programs are doing better to provide opportunities for all citizens.

“I want to do what I can and work hard to meet the needs of our local companies to help people of all ages and backgrounds gain more earning power for a better life because to me, that’s what this is about,” she said. “It’s about helping meet people where they are, and helping them to earn more money and to provide a better life for themselves and their families.”

Gary Christie, Executive Director of the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, served on the search committee and said he looks forward to working with Blido and learning from her experience with the business community.