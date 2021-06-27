Bedford economic development director named new leader for regional workforce development

Traci Blido, the current Director of Economic Development for Bedford County, has been selected to lead the region’s workforce development efforts.
The Central Virginia Workforce Development Board voted last week to name Blido as its next Workforce Development Director, following a nationwide search that attracted more than 50 highly qualified applicants.
Blido has spent the last 10 years as Bedford County’s Economic Development Director and has served on the Central Virginia Workforce Development Board.
She said she was almost on the hiring committee but when she started reading the job description, she realized it would be perfect for her.
“I was like, I need to be doing this because I feel so passionate about developing our workforce, and it’s something that I was already doing as an economic developer but this is focused all in on workforce,” she said Friday. “So I just decided to give it a shot. It wasn’t that I was looking, I love Bedford County, I love the businesses that I work with and the good news is that, in this position, I can still work with those businesses.”
Blido said she is leaving Bedford on a high note and is excited that her team was able to recently locate Belvac back into a new shell building, bringing in a new company, Damage Prevention Solutions, as well as seeing expansions of existing companies such as NanoTouch Materials.
But when she looks back at the last decade, it was Beales Brewery that was the biggest project she was a part of.
“I applied for a very large grant through the Department of Community and Housing Development and got it. And that is what really incentivized the developer to come in and put in a brewery,” she said.
The similar part of her position in Bedford to what she will be doing beginning July 1 was her role in the Bedford One Program, which links high school students with local businesses based on their career interests. It is a partnership between the Bedford County Office of Economic Development, Bedford County Public Schools and area businesses.
“We did that during COVID through career conversations and we would bring a company leader to talk in their classroom to them. And so that was all part of workforce development. So when a company moves in, they need to screen people, they need to hire people and so I was connecting them to those resources in workforce development and now I’m going to be the coordinator of all of the workforce development agencies,” she said.
Blido said she thinks there are some challenges in workforce right now such as childcare deserts and the national shortage of workers.
“And so it’s about connecting people with the right work and with a good job that will help them achieve what they want to achieve in life,” she said.
She wants to communicate the importance of re-skilling and up-skilling as well for people who can’t necessarily go back to their job after the pandemic.
“That’s an area that I think we need to be communicating to the parents of high schools students and everyone about these regional CTE Academy’s and the G3 initiative which pays for your college education, and gives you money for books,” she said. “And then there’s, of course, other programs like [Virginia Technical Institute.]”
She also wants to make sure the Workforce Development Board is taking a look at equity and diversity and making sure all programs are doing better to provide opportunities for all citizens.
“I want to do what I can and work hard to meet the needs of our local companies to help people of all ages and backgrounds gain more earning power for a better life because to me, that’s what this is about,” she said. “It’s about helping meet people where they are, and helping them to earn more money and to provide a better life for themselves and their families.”
Gary Christie, Executive Director of the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, served on the search committee and said he looks forward to working with Blido and learning from her experience with the business community.
“The business community and their workforce development needs are such an important part of the workforce program to make sure that the education programs are meeting the needs of the business community,” he said. “Traci’s communication skills and her knowledge of the existing business community will be such an asset.”
The director is a senior management position, Christie said, so the committee wanted to make sure it had the right person who could communicate with the local government officials, with the business community and with the state federal officials.
“We’re excited and we think that that she’s going to improve the program and strengthen the relationships with partner organizations,” he said. “Workforce development is not just one program, but a network of education providers and training providers, and in the coordination of all those players to avoid duplication, to meet the current and future needs of the job market. Part of her task and assignments are to coordinate those and build our network of training programs so that today and tomorrow we better meet the needs of our business community.”