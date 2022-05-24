Bedford Electric Department customers to see higher bills

After months of Bedford Electric Department absorbing rising energy costs, its customers will see an increase on their next electric bill, town officials announced.

The billing increase will vary depending on electricity usage, but the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will be charged $15.90, or 13.03%, more, the town said Monday.

The customer billing increase, or power cost adjustment, was unanimously approved by town council May 10 in accordance with a recommendation from the town electric committee and town finance committee.

Bedford Electric had been absorbing power cost increases since they began last September, according to the company. However, after six months of covering them for customers, that option is no longer sustainable.

Power cost adjustments are made every May and November as needed, according to John Wagner, director of Bedford Electric.

For the past two and a half years, Wagner said energy costs had been relatively low and things were going well. However, those energy costs began to increase last September and have climbed steadily since, with what Wagner called a “very sharp upturn” in December.

As a result, Bedford Electric has not been recovering its costs adequately for the past six months, Wagner said. As of April, the cost recovery for the company was about $1.2 million under what it needed to be. That meant it was time to adjust billing for customers.

“I don’t think we can continue to under-recover at that rate,” Wagner said. “I know it’s unpleasant to look at these types of increases, but we really need to do something in order to keep the financial integrity of the electric department going.”

This time last year, Wagner said one megawatt hour of energy cost about $29 to buy. Today, the price for the same is $93.

“We’re not alone in this. All the other municipal utilities are facing the same issue,” Wagner said. “It’s almost frightening to see the prices that are being quoted. We’ll continue to do whatever we can to keep prices low, like adding another solar facility.”

Part of the town of Bedford’s electricity comes from a town solar facility, and another part from hydroelectric power, which is dependent on river water levels in the James River it draws from. Still other power is purchased from provider companies and transmitted to the town.

Transmission costs, equipment, and related expenses in the electricity industry also have an impact on billing, said Tim Black, town of Bedford mayor.

The town’s goal is to recover these costs within one year, council members and Wagner said during the May 10 council meeting.

“We’d kind of built some cash for the rainy day, when the prices were down, so we were able to absorb this without taking a big hit,” Black said, offering some background to the issue and why Bedford Electric was able to cover cost increases for a time. “This would have been a huge hit five, six years ago.”

Council member Bruce Hartwick acknowledged this “sucks” for customers, especially those facing harder economic situations.

Town council is expected to address the power cost issue again in a few months. An exact meeting date for the matter has not yet been announced.

