Bedford family drug court holds ceremony for pandemic graduates

Twelve more participants are in the program currently and six are on a waiting list, since participants have to be somewhat staggered in terms of which phase they’re in, Turner said.

Sweigart technically graduated in April 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented any graduation ceremony. Friday’s event served to recognize her and two others who graduated over the course of the year, Turner said.

Since exiting the program last year, Sweigart said she leans on the network she’d built though attending Narcotics Anonymous and other meetings when things get rough. She drew from peer support and support from Hope Brown, her social worker, in becoming the program’s first graduate to become peer recovery coach.

In that role, she’s available for to others progressing through the program for a phone call whenever they need to vent, a shoulder to cry on or words of encouragement.

“I’ve also been where all these people are, you know, so I can relate with them and understand that desperation, sometimes that denial, sometimes that guilt, sometimes that shame, and all I can really do is be there to support,” she said.

Brown said others are planning to become peer recovery coaches.