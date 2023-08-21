On a 120-acre farm in Bedford County, farm life flourishes and puppies play in a tranquil oasis at Idlewild Farm.

The farm, operated by Lucy and Doug Overstreet, is a harmonious coexistence of a bustling family, thriving agriculture and a strong sense of community.

The Overstreets, along with their four children — Gillian, Virginia, Charlotte and Eleanor — have grown the farm since 2008, intertwining their lives with the land, animals and the very essence of farm life.

At the heart of Idlewild Farm, located near U.S. 460, lies a desire to provide nourishing sustenance for both their family and the local community. Initially focused on vegetable farming, the Overstreets ventured into animal husbandry, producing premium meat and eggs.

“We started it right after we got married,” Lucy Overstreet said. “It was originally vegetables and then it moved to chicken and pork once I started having children, the vegetables were too intense.”

The farm is made up of a diverse range of animals and crops. Chickens, turkeys, two Great Pyrenees and even golden retrievers , Millie and Theo, roam the sprawling grounds.

The Overstreets have embraced the role of not only farmers but also educators, imparting their knowledge to their children saying that these lessons stick with them throughout life.

“I was exposed to the outdoors and animals and the way I grew up was spending a lot of time outside, and I realized that farming and working with animals and plants is really beneficial and I wanted to pass that on to my kids,” Overstreet said. “The lessons they learn come easily when you’re in the environment, whereas reading a textbook, and there’s a picture of a golden retriever nursing the pups and we learned that lesson in real life.”

For years, the family participated in the Forest Farmers Market selling farm products, but as their children grew and life evolved, so has their business.

As the demands of a busy market season began to encroach on their family time and the children’s extracurricular activities, the Overstreets decided to reevaluate their farm’s trajectory. A yearlong hiatus in 2020 provided space for reflection and the realization that their priorities were shifting.

“We did that initial 10 year planning with our farm of we want to do,” Lucy Overstreet said. “We want to sell at the markets, we want to see you know how this can generate income and also bless our community with really good food and then in the next 10 years we might do something a little different.”

Julia Arthur, a resident of Bedford County, discovered Idlewild Farm about 10 years ago at the Forest Farmers Market. Later, she had to get some soil tests done for a well and the company doing the work ended up being run by Doug Overstreet.

“Small world,” she said.

She started by purchasing chickens and pork and when the Overstreets started to raise turkeys, she purchased those as well.

“I recently purchased a hog to share with my grown children,” she said.

Arthur is interested in food that is non-GMO, organic, raised cleanly and humanly.

“Idlewild Farm raises quality food. I continue to be their customer because of that and our business over the years,” she said. “I like the products and I can always let them know if I need something and they do their best to accommodate me.”

For the first time this year, the Overstreets bred puppies and Millie had nine pups born in early June this summer.

“We were transitioning away from more of the meat sales and we wanted something that would go better with our schedule, which is soccer now,” Doug Overstreet said.

After her dog was put down due to old age, Lucy Overstreet said she planned to have a “dog-free” house, but after seeing golden retrievers sold on Facebook, she bought herself Millie.

“It did feel empty without a dog,” she said. “And it turned out she was awesome therapy.”

When they made the decision to get Theo with the purpose of breeding in November, she said she knew it couldn’t be too different from breeding pigs.

“It’s been easier than I thought. I’m one of these people that just goes into something and learns as I go,” she said.

Additionally the puppies have been a way to get her children involved in a hands-on way.

“The puppies are something my children can really participate in as far as the attention and feeding and caring of them,” she said. “But on the business side of it, because I don’t have a job and we homeschool, it helps to pay for their extracurriculars, and just a little bit of school books and tuition we do with our homeschooling co-ops. And so in a way it’s teaching them about business.”