Bedford hospice nurse reflects on difficult but rewarding job amid pandemic

“Centra Hospice is thrilled that we are able to help and serve others during these challenging times,” Garrett said. “Sissy and the other members of our hospice team take great pride in their work and their ability to care for our community. The pandemic has been challenging for everyone.”

Those challenges have not stopped Parker from waking up early every morning to care for those most in need. Parker generally works with five to six homebound patients spread across Bedford County’s nearly 800 square miles.

On one recent weekday, Parker began her shift just outside Lynchburg before driving to patients in the Town of Bedford and then to Smith Mountain Lake.

The work can be difficult at times but it is always rewarding, Parker said. Like many health care workers who care for patients over the span of several months and sometimes several years, Parker often grows close with her patients.

“I love my patients like I love my family,” Parker, who credits her “loving and caring” spirit to the lessons taught by her mother, said. “They are a blessing to me, just like I am a blessing to them.”