Bedford hospice nurse reflects on difficult but rewarding job amid pandemic

For Sissy Parker, hospice care is not a job. It is a calling.
The Bedford County-based certified nursing assistant has spent virtually her entire career caring for some of the most vulnerable members of her community.
So when the coronavirus pandemic reached Central Virginia this spring, the longtime health care worker knew her patients would need her watchful and attentive eye more than ever.
“We’re not allowed to hug them anymore and that’s been a very big challenge,” Parker said in a recent interview. “I’m a very caring and affectionate person and I love to love on all my little patients.”
Parker is a part of a team of CNAs, doctors, registered nurses, social workers and chaplains serving terminally ill patients in the county all while navigating the challenges posed by the global health threat. For much of the last six months, they have been working to shield their patients from the virus all while managing their symptoms and ensuring their comfort.
According to Dana Garrett, the nurse manager for Centra Hospice and Parker’s supervisor, local caregivers have been outfitted with a wide range of personal protective equipment and must incorporate social distancing rules into their care.
But as frontline and essential workers, their jobs have not been curtailed. Hospice nurses and other health care workers have continued to make regular home visits to their patients.
“Centra Hospice is thrilled that we are able to help and serve others during these challenging times,” Garrett said. “Sissy and the other members of our hospice team take great pride in their work and their ability to care for our community. The pandemic has been challenging for everyone.”
Those challenges have not stopped Parker from waking up early every morning to care for those most in need. Parker generally works with five to six homebound patients spread across Bedford County’s nearly 800 square miles.
On one recent weekday, Parker began her shift just outside Lynchburg before driving to patients in the Town of Bedford and then to Smith Mountain Lake.
The work can be difficult at times but it is always rewarding, Parker said. Like many health care workers who care for patients over the span of several months and sometimes several years, Parker often grows close with her patients.
“I love my patients like I love my family,” Parker, who credits her “loving and caring” spirit to the lessons taught by her mother, said. “They are a blessing to me, just like I am a blessing to them.”
Parker, a native of Fries, Virginia, began her career in nursing more than three decades ago. She moved to Bedford about 17 years ago and has spent much of the last decade in hospice care.
Last month, Parker was named the Citizen of the Year by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for her dedication to the health and welfare of the local community.
“Honoring our local heroes is so important this year because with COVID-19 there has been a crisis since March. It's important to recognize the individuals who are helping our community survive. Sissy goes the extra mile and she puts herself last,” Wende Gaylor, president and CEO of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
Parker was nominated for the annual award by Becky Stanley, a longtime friend and the owner of a Bedford salon. Stanley said she was moved to put forward Parker’s name due to her dedication to her patients and her humble attitude.
“Sissy doesn’t do something to get awarded for it. She does it out of the goodness of her heart and doesn’t expect anything,” Stanley said.
Stanley was not surprised to learn Parker had been named the Citizen of Year by the local business community. But Parker was.
“I was totally shocked. I sure was,” she said. “I give God all the glory for letting me work in this community and for letting me take care of its patients.”
