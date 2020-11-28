Bedford humane society moving ahead in building no-kill shelter

The humane society takes in about 200 cats and dogs per year, McCraw said, and the society is able to adopt them all out, except the sad, occasional instance a terminally ill or suffering, untreatable animal must be put down. Currently, the organization operates through a fostering system. Animals that come to the organization are placed in one of about 15 foster homes until they find adoptive families.

McCraw said the humane society is not overwhelmed with animals, and gets all of its rescues adopted out, but the new shelter will allow cats and dogs to live in a central location, making things more convenient for potential adopters instead of having to arrange visits to private foster homes. The society hopes the shelter will increase adoptions and enable more animals to be saved.

“It’s been totally foster-based with the hopes that one day, we could build a building,” McCraw said.

McCraw said it will cost about $1 million to build the proposed 4,000-square- foot facility and could take up to 18 months to complete once ground is broken. When finished, the building could hold up to 10 dogs and 30 cats at a time.