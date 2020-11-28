Bedford humane society moving ahead in building no-kill shelter

The Bedford Humane Society is taking steps to build the county's first no-kill shelter facility after more than a decade of legwork.
Established in 1993, the Bedford Humane Society has wanted to build a physical animal shelter for years, said Becky McCraw, the organization’s treasurer and a 13-year volunteer who is spearheading coordination for shelter construction. After some delays caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the organization is on track to begin construction of the new facility in the spring.
The new facility will have a meet-and-greet room where potential adopters can spend one-on-one time with shelter animals and introduce their current pet to a possible new one, making sure the animals would get along. The facility will have 10 kennels for dogs, outdoor space where dogs can exercise, two rooms for cats to roam and play freely, a room with cat condos and a training room where dogs can receive behavioral schooling. There also will be rooms for organizational meetings and community programming.
The shelter will not be a medical facility, McCraw said. Animals will be taken to Riverside Veterinary Hospital, the local vet currently partnered with the humane society, for necessary treatments and operations.
Engineering and surveying firm Hurt & Proffitt, Inc., is working on site planning for the society, and Roanoke-based architectural firm Jones & Jones Associates is nearly finished with its plans for the facility, McCraw said. Room will be left on the property for the shelter to expand in the future, if necessary, McCraw added.
The humane society takes in about 200 cats and dogs per year, McCraw said, and the society is able to adopt them all out, except the sad, occasional instance a terminally ill or suffering, untreatable animal must be put down. Currently, the organization operates through a fostering system. Animals that come to the organization are placed in one of about 15 foster homes until they find adoptive families.
McCraw said the humane society is not overwhelmed with animals, and gets all of its rescues adopted out, but the new shelter will allow cats and dogs to live in a central location, making things more convenient for potential adopters instead of having to arrange visits to private foster homes. The society hopes the shelter will increase adoptions and enable more animals to be saved.
“It’s been totally foster-based with the hopes that one day, we could build a building,” McCraw said.
McCraw said it will cost about $1 million to build the proposed 4,000-square- foot facility and could take up to 18 months to complete once ground is broken. When finished, the building could hold up to 10 dogs and 30 cats at a time.
The 3.4-acre property for the shelter on Ole Turnpike Drive in Bedford, next to the small house presently serving as office and storage space for the society, was purchased in 2009 thanks to funds willed to the organization by a late donor and supporter, Vernon Lybolt, Jr.
A lifelong animal lover who faithfully attended the humane society’s adoption events at a local Tractor Supply store, Lybolt died in 2004, McCraw said. With no spouse or children to leave his Forest estate to, valued at $600,000, he left his assets to the Bedford Humane Society.
The humane society’s ultimate goal is to keep pets in their homes rather than be surrendered, McCraw explained. Several programs run by the organization seek to assist pet owners in need, including “Animeals,” which supplies donated pet food to qualifying clients; subsidizing portions of emergency veterinary expenses; and providing spay and neuter services to aid population control. Though they are a separate entity from Bedford County, the society occasionally takes on animals from the county pound to relieve some of their burden.
“It’s all about how we can help the animals and people. It’s not just animals. It’s both,” McCraw said.
In spite of these programs, the society has seen an increase in animal surrenders since the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out, McCraw said.
“This year, most of our animals that we’ve taken in have been from owner surrenders,” McCraw said. “People, especially the elderly, they get scared. ‘What’s going to happen to my cat if I catch this virus?’ So a lot of animals are being surrendered due to this virus that’s going around. It’s real sad.”
The organization has spent months obtaining necessary permits from the Town of Bedford, applications which have cost a total of about $50,000 so far, McCraw said. Additional funds paid for design, engineering and architecture services as the building and site preparation plans were drawn up.
As a nonprofit organization, the humane society obtains its money exclusively from grants, fundraising and private donations. To raise the necessary $1 million for the project, the organization is asking for donations. Donations can be made through the society's website at: bhsva.org.
Bedford Humane Society secretary, cat coordinator and 9-year volunteer, Janet Linger, said she looks forward to finally having a shelter facility. She hopes, in addition to increasing adoptions, the shelter will open the door for more volunteerism and community education on caring for pets.
“That’s one of the things I’m looking forward to,” Linger said.
Patricia Greier, a volunteer and pet foster with the society for more than 12 years, said she looks forward to the convenience a central adoption location could provide and hopes to see adoption rates increase.
"I’m proud of the fact of how much we have gotten done, and how many animals we have gotten placed in good homes," she said.
