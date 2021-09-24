Bedford hydroelectric project undergoing relicensing process

The Town of Bedford is in the process of relicensing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to continue operating its hydroelectric plant on the James River, called the Snowden project.
The relicensing application includes several proposed projects meant to extend the life of the facility, and should not result in environmental disturbance, according to John Wagner, director of the Bedford Electric Department. Public input is welcome during the current relicensing phase.
“We’re not really proposing any significant changes to the facility,” Wagner said.
Hydropower, one component of which is hydroelectricity, is a form of clean, renewable energy that harnesses the force of moving water to generate power. The Bedford hydroelectric project launched in 1911, Wagner said, and draws upon water power from the James River in Bedford and Amherst counties. The hydroelectric project is a significant part of the town’s renewable energy portfolio, Wagner said, along with the town’s solar farm on about 20 acres on Draper Road, adjacent to the old town landfill. These renewable energy sources are the lowest cost power supplies.
“It’s going to be between 10% and 20% of our energy coming from Snowden,” Wagner said. “We can get up to about 30% of our energy right now from renewable resources, which is a pretty high percentage.”
The hydroelectric facility used by the town of Bedford is a run-of-the-river system, defined by the U.S. Energy Information Administration as a system where “the force of the river's current applies pressure on a turbine.”
When the river is full and flowing strong, hydroelectricity can power up to 1,000 homes, Wagner said. However, the actual number of customers served this way is usually about half that. Capacity depends entirely on the river conditions, he said.
The town purchases power generated from two other hydroelectric plants closer to Lynchburg on the James River, though the department does not own those facilities.
The town’s project relicensing application to the FERC includes several proposed projects to increase the longevity of the hydroelectric facilities, Wagner said. The documentation submitted includes a proposed 4.0-kilovolt, 120-foot underground transmission line from the powerhouse to the project substation, and two 3.75-megavolt-ampere step-up transformers. The town also proposed to remove an existing 2,800 foot transmission line since it is no longer the project's primary transmission line.
The department would like to construct a workshop out of the flood plain near the facility, Wagner said. This would prevent records and equipment from being damaged or washed away in the event of a flood. Although such an event has not happened since 1985, it is “not out of the realm of possibility” in the area. Otherwise, he said the proposed projects should not result in environmental disturbances.
With the application to the FERC comes an opportunity for locals to inspect the documentation in full, and file motions to intervene or protest the project. Such feedback and guidelines for communicating can be found online at: ferc.gov/docs-filing/efiling.asp.
The periodic relicensing process takes about five years to complete, Wagner said.
The application is not yet ready for environmental analysis, according to the documentation. This step may begin around October 2022, according to FERC documentation.
“We think of the plant as a jewel. We’re very proud of it. We are lucky to have it on our system. We’re one of the few municipal electrical utilities that has its own hydro plant. It’s been a real plus for us, and is a cornerstone of our power supply portfolio,” Wagner said.