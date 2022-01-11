Bedford jail to temporarily close as COVID-19 cases rise

The Bedford County Adult Detention Center will temporarily close because a recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases has made safe housing of incarcerated individuals a challenge, the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority said Tuesday.

"In order to maintain the safety and security of the inmates and staff, while prioritizing COVID-19 protocols, the 77 inmates currently being housed at BCADC will be transferred to other facilities within the Authority. BCADC currently employs approximately 37 staff. The majority of the staff that supports BCADC will be temporarily transferred to assist the other facilities with daily operations," the jail authority said in a news release.

The jail authority oversees five facilities in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Halifax. The Bedford County Adult Detention Center is at 1000 Broad St. in Bedford.

The time and specific locations of transfers will not be released for security reasons, and the authority said it's unknown when the jail will reopen.

Jail authority staff and medical staff will continue to consult with the Virginia Department of Health on best practices for correctional facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the authority said.

— From staff reports