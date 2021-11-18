Bedford libraries offering at-home COVID-19 test kits

The Virginia Department of Health is partnering with 18 libraries and library systems throughout Virginia — including the Bedford Public Library System — to distribute at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits at no cost, according to a Bedford County news release Thursday.
All six Bedford public library branches have the kits available. Library cards are not required.
The virtually guided Abbott BonaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test provides COVID-19 test results within 15 minutes, according to the news release.
To use the eMed digital platform which operates the testing process, a mobile device or computer with a camera is required. Participants must create an account through the platform, which will connect them in a virtual session with an eMed assistant who will guide participants through the testing process.
The partnership is part of a pilot program designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing specifically focusing on rural and under-resourced communities and other vulnerable populations in the commonwealth, according to the VDH website. This program, formally known as Supporting Testing Access through Community Collaboration (STACC), is set to operate through Dec. 31.
Kits can be picked up at any Bedford public library during regular operating hours, with curbside delivery or a “grab and go” option available. Bedford County officials said in the news release that the Bedford Central and Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake branches have secure outdoor lockers for after-hours pickup.
The test kit should be used within two weeks to avoid expiration, according to the news release.
More information on the program can be found by calling a local library branch or going online to: vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/protect-yourself/covid-19-testing/stacc.