Bedford man charged in July 4 involuntary manslaughter denied bond

BEDFORD — Having heard about a history of mental health issues and evidence of substance abuse, a judge denied bond Wednesday for a Lynchburg man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the July 4 shooting death of a woman.

Daniel Joseph Norwood, 34, is also facing a charge of recklessly handling a firearm from the shooting, which led to the death of 36-year-old Jessica Ryan Moore.

Moore and Norwood were driving back from a fireworks show in Bedford that night with two small children in the backseat, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance, when Norwood fired off a gun while pointing it at Moore.

Police responded to the scene at about 10 p.m. and Moore was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital but later died, according to a news release from the time.

Nance said investigators smelled alcohol in the vehicle and saw a container in the passenger seat, where Norwood was sitting. When Norwood took a blood alcohol test at about 3 a.m., well after the shooting, he had an elevated level of 0.116.

Video footage from earlier in the day depicted Norwood appearing to act visibly intoxicated, Nance said.