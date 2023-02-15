A Bedford man was found dead Monday after a collision involving two motorcycles on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said.
The National Park Service identified the deceased as Sampson Crawford Boone, 67.
"Boone was operating his motorcycle and traveling northbound in a curve when it appears he and his motorcycle went down and traveled into the southbound lane into the path of an oncoming motorcycle," the park service said in a news release. "The oncoming motorcycle operator attempted to avoid hitting Boone but was unsuccessful. Preliminary investigations indicate Boone may have suffered a medical emergency."
Authorities received a report at about 3:15 p.m. Monday about the collision, which happened near milepost 90, south of the Peaks of Otter.
The second motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to the release.