Bedford man dies after single-vehicle crash into stream

A Bedford man died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on U.S. 460 in Bedford County, police said.
William Benjamin Hackworth, 18, was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger east on 460 "at a high rate of speed" when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median, hit an embankment and overturned in a stream, according to Sgt. Rick Garletts of the Virginia State Police.
The crash happened at 1:20 p.m. near Route 858.
Hackworth, who was wearing his seatbelt, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
