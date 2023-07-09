Bedford Get Together, Inc., a local nonprofit, hosted a community meeting in early June at the Bower Center for the Arts to introduce the concept for a mural overlooking Centertown Park.

The mural is planned on the north-facing wall of the Radford and Wandrei, P.C. office building near the corner of East Main and North Bridge streets. About 40 people attended the meeting and gave feedback, according to a news release from Bedford Get Together.

Bill Mosley and Ivan Greene explained at the meeting the concept for the mural originated from local resident and D-Day Memorial volunteer, Dan Villarial, who suggested painting an image of a World War II soldier carrying a wounded soldier to safety on Normandy Beach, the release said.

Following considerable discussion among Bedford Get Together and Villareal, the military concept for the mural was retained but altered to a post-WWII theme depicting integrated forces.

“In realization that troops were segregated in WWII, but they have marched and died together in several wars since that time, the theme we hope to strike is that we’re all — everyone, regardless of race or color — in this together,” the Bedford Get Together website states.

“This mural would remind us that many Bedford residents have served in subsequent wars, and we want to honor all of them,” Mosley added in the release.

The vast majority of the audience indicated acceptance of this concept, according to the news release.

“Bedford Get Together plans to adopt a theme for the mural that will hopefully carry over to other future murals in and around Bedford,” the release said. “Ideas for a theme were solicited, and audience members suggested several other sites that might be appropriate for future murals.”

Next steps for the project include issuing a call to artists and raising money.

If interested in donating, visit bedfordgettogether.com, or by mail at Bedford Get Together, P.O. Box 1184, Bedford, VA 24523. Any questions or concerns may be emailed to bedfordgettogether@gmail.com, or contact Mosley at (540) 874-4840.