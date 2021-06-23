Bedford neighborhood development proposal stalls again

The developer will work with the Bedford Regional Water Authority in a sewer study, said Jamey White of White Engineering & Design. The study would assess actual sewer connection capability on site and help determine how many dwellings could realistically be constructed on the acreage. Risk factors and potential complications including root systems and flood-prone areas would be assessed, White added, as the existing neighborhood already wrestles with stormwater drainage problems. Depending on the results of the sewer study, White said it is possible that fewer than the maximum proposed 213 residences could be developed.

“We think our option is better,” White said of the revised development proposal.

The Town of Bedford Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of the CUP in a 6-0 vote at its meeting earlier this month, also suggesting the developer work directly with existing Governors Hill neighborhood residents to design developments.