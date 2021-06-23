Bedford neighborhood development proposal stalls again

Town of Bedford council members tabled a decision on Tuesday regarding a conditional use permit request from Lynchburg-based White Engineering & Design for a contentious proposed development project in the Governor’s Hill neighborhood of Bedford.
After being denied a conditional use permit request by council in February for the development of 233 townhouse units on about 45 acres of land in the Governor’s Hill neighborhood area, White Engineering & Design, on behalf of property owner Randbowellen, LLC, applied for a new conditional use permit to authorize construction of 143 patio-style homes in addition to 70 detached, single-family homes to be built by right on the lower portion of the land, totaling 213 dwellings.
The new conditional use permit requested is part of a revised development proposal.
The developer proposed six attached conditions, including addition of a community park and nature path; a vegetative buffer between new development and adjoining lots on Emerald Crest Drive in the form of leaving an undisturbed strip of land between property lines; attempting to avoid “cookie cutter” looks in patio home units by using mixed construction materials and colors, plus varying roof lines and porches; and having two full access entrances to the development — one at the main Crest Ridge Drive and another connecting to the cul-de-sac at Emerald View Court.
The developer will work with the Bedford Regional Water Authority in a sewer study, said Jamey White of White Engineering & Design. The study would assess actual sewer connection capability on site and help determine how many dwellings could realistically be constructed on the acreage. Risk factors and potential complications including root systems and flood-prone areas would be assessed, White added, as the existing neighborhood already wrestles with stormwater drainage problems. Depending on the results of the sewer study, White said it is possible that fewer than the maximum proposed 213 residences could be developed.
“We think our option is better,” White said of the revised development proposal.
The Town of Bedford Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of the CUP in a 6-0 vote at its meeting earlier this month, also suggesting the developer work directly with existing Governors Hill neighborhood residents to design developments.
White said the developer went to the neighborhood and spoke with residents of adjoining properties to the development site on Emerald Crest Drive. In those talks, White said, the developer offered to leave a 40-foot buffer of undisturbed land between property lines. Land on this buffer strip would be deeded over to the adjoining property owners, giving them a 40-foot extension of land to do with as they saw fit. White said 11 letters of support were obtained from the adjoining property owners following the talks, which he submitted for public record with the town.
More than 20 Governors Hill residents appeared for a public hearing before town council Tuesday night.
Several residents shared the same concerns raised previously surrounding proposed development, primarily related to traffic and safety worries for children and pedestrians who play or walk in the already-busy street. Governor’s Hill resident Suzanne Schuiter asked council members to add a condition requiring traffic calming measures if development must move forward.
"I have no problem with 143 patio homes and 70 single homes. That’s not our concern," said Louanne Doody of the Governor's Hill neighborhood. "Our concern is the fact that we bought on a cul-de-sac for a reason. That we expected that it would be quieter traffic-wise.”
Property value depreciation, loss of a quiet cul-de-sac, drainage issues and question of who would be legally accountable for the site and any potential issues associated with it were other concerns shared by speakers on Tuesday.
“I want to see it [Bedford] grow. We do need places for people to live. But at what sacrifice are we going to do that?” said resident Dina Massie, who lives in the Town and Country neighborhood attached to Governors Hill.
A couple residents who own property adjoining the proposed buffer area said they could abide the proposed development under the condition that they would eventually be deeded their portion of the buffer between property lines.
Council member C. G. Stanley said he would prefer to hold off on a decision until the sewer study was complete, since those results could impact the total number of dwellings that could be built. Mayor Tim Black agreed.
Council member Darren Shoen, who has a career in law, expressed concern over the lack of written conditions discussed verbally by White, specifically pertaining to talk of agreements made with adjoining property owners about being deeded a portion of the proposed buffer land along Emerald Crest Drive. Commissioners shared the same concern in their June meeting. Documenting all discussed conditions and proposals in writing would be appropriate from a legal standpoint, according to Shoen. Black agreed all conditions should be documented in writing, even civil agreements such as the proposed buffer deal between the developer and certain neighborhood residents.
Council member Stacey Hailey moved to table a decision on the CUP until council had more time to consider the revised development proposal. The motion to table the decision passed in a 4-3 vote, with Shoen, Stanley and Vice Mayor Steve Rush voting against.
There is no time limit for council to bring the item back for a vote, according to Town Manager Bart Warner, and no future date was set for a final vote on the CUP.