Bedford Regional Water Authority introduces options to pay by phone or text

Bedford Regional Water Authority customers now can pay their bills over the phone or by text message in an expansion of payment options, the BRWA announced this week.

The new payment options are part of an advanced electronic billing and payment solution through a service called Invoice Cloud, the BRWA said in a news release Wednesday.

The pay-by-phone option is accessible around the clock, every day of the week. Customers can call (844) 943-3984, where they will be asked to enter their account information and follow prompts to make a payment or hear their account balance.

Pay-by-text allows customers to opt in for text notifications about their bills and also respond via text message to make a payment using their default payment method, according to the news release. When making an online payment or logged into their online account, customers can enroll in the pay-by-text program.

The BRWA’s online customer payment and account system was upgraded to be more “user-friendly,” the news release stated, allowing customers to view and pay bills, schedule automatic or one-time payments, store payment data for future use, enroll in paperless billing and view up to 24 months of previous billing statements.