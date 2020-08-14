Bedford Regional Water Authority's Forest sewer station quickly reaching capacity

Key said pumps at the Lake Vista station are not performing as they should, and the current pipes may have constricted flow due to build-up of residue over the years, similar to plaque building up and constricting arteries in the human body.

With extremely limited connection availability remaining in Forest — about 50 more connections maximum — the need to act is now urgent.

This expansion project has been included in the BRWA’s long range capital improvement plan since 2008, Key said. The water authority currently owns one million gallons of capacity at the regional wastewater treatment plant in Lynchburg and the proposed Forest project would double that sewer capacity. The Authority did not say how much it currently pays for its share of the regional wastewater treatment plant.

The water authority cannot afford to take on more debt for this project until 2023, because it is still paying off a $13.528 million loan from 2002 that was taken out for completing other capital improvement projects within the service area. With financial assistance from the county, however, the capacity expansion project could begin almost immediately.