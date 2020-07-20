Bedford’s Centerfest to be broken into three smaller events

Many large regional events have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions on crowd sizes — but one annual Bedford event is working around the obstacles by breaking its festivities into three smaller, separate events.
Centerfest draws 5,000 to 6,000 people to the town of Bedford every year, said Heather Alto, executive director of the Central Virginia Business Coalition, which puts on the event. Bringing guests from both Virginia and out of state, the event is important for the town and its local economy as small businesses welcome visitors and usually see a boost in sales. Music provides entertainment for attendees, and crafters, artisans and food truck operators get exposure and business opportunities as vendors.
Alto said 80 vendors were signed up for the event this year. When not in the middle of a pandemic, she said 120 vendors is the average each Centerfest.
With multiple entrances to the event’s location in the town of Bedford, Alto said it would be impossible to cap crowd sizes at 1,000 individuals, Virginia’s current guideline for large events. The “difficult decision” to cancel the event came after communication with Virginia government officials.
“We decided that we did not want to do away with it [Centerfest] altogether,” Alto said. “We wanted to still be able to put together something that we could actually manage and stay within the regulations that were provided to us.”
By hosting three smaller events, Alto said crowd size could be managed. One way in and one way out will be implemented, with sanitation stations throughout each venue.
Patrick Ellis, co-owner of Goose Creek Studio who has been in business for 11 years, said Centerfest is a great opportunity for downtown businesses each year. For his business, which includes custom framing services and an art gallery, the event is not so much about money making as it is marketing. He sets up a booth for his business during Centerfest, and invites other local artists to set up booths along the street in front of the building, in the sculpture garden and in the parking lot.
“It’s more an opportunity for people to see what you do,” Ellis said. “On any given Centerfest, we’ll have 4,000 or 5,000 people walk through the shop and see what we do. We don’t have many sales that day, but it’s a wonderful form of advertising. People come in that haven’t been in the shop before, or didn’t know we were a gallery or did custom framing. It’s a great marketing opportunity.”
Goose Creek Studio business was down about 75% for two months in the pandemic, Ellis said. However, he remains hopeful.
“Our heads are above water,” Ellis said.
Jim Messier, owner of Arthur’s Jewelry, Inc. in Bedford, has participated in every Centerfest since its beginning.
“It’s a big impact,” he said of the event. “We would get literally thousands of people through the store, many of which had never been here before.”
The influx of visitors to the store helped inspire customers with gift ideas for the holidays, offering a boost in sales later in the year.
Messier still plans to take part in the smaller Centerfest event later on.
“I’m always an optimist, so I’ll look for a silver lining in everything, even in the middle of a global pandemic,” he said.
The first of three smaller events will be the Battle of the Bands concert at Liberty Lake Park on Sept. 19, with food trucks, a beer truck, and open space for social distancing. Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue, Alto said.
A vendor/crafter fair will be held this fall where any Centerfest vendors who would like to participate would be welcome. The date and location of this event have yet to be determined.
The third event will be a Centertown Business Celebration. Date, details and location for this event also will be announced later, Alto said.
“From a tourism perspective it [Centerfest] does raise awareness of what a great town Bedford is,” said Mary Zirkle, economic development coordinator for the town of Bedford. “It is good for helping people to discover Bedford and its businesses and quality of life.”
“We’re going to be working really hard to make sure all safety requirements are met and people feel comfortable,” Alto said.
Vendors who already paid their registration fee for Centerfest will have their fee applied to September 2021’s Centerfest, Alto said. Vendors will keep the same spots they reserved for 2020.
“We have some small plans now for this year, but we’re planning bigger and better for next,” Alto said.
Shannon Kelly covers Bedford County. Reach her at (434) 385-5489.
