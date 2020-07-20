Bedford’s Centerfest to be broken into three smaller events

By hosting three smaller events, Alto said crowd size could be managed. One way in and one way out will be implemented, with sanitation stations throughout each venue.

Patrick Ellis, co-owner of Goose Creek Studio who has been in business for 11 years, said Centerfest is a great opportunity for downtown businesses each year. For his business, which includes custom framing services and an art gallery, the event is not so much about money making as it is marketing. He sets up a booth for his business during Centerfest, and invites other local artists to set up booths along the street in front of the building, in the sculpture garden and in the parking lot.

“It’s more an opportunity for people to see what you do,” Ellis said. “On any given Centerfest, we’ll have 4,000 or 5,000 people walk through the shop and see what we do. We don’t have many sales that day, but it’s a wonderful form of advertising. People come in that haven’t been in the shop before, or didn’t know we were a gallery or did custom framing. It’s a great marketing opportunity.”

Goose Creek Studio business was down about 75% for two months in the pandemic, Ellis said. However, he remains hopeful.

“Our heads are above water,” Ellis said.