BEDFORD — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing a grant to expand its body camera program.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to support a grant application to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance requesting $76,000 to purchase 38 additional body-worn cameras. The grant would require a local match from the county expected at about $134,900, according to county documents.

Maj. Jon Wilks, of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, said the department has 109 sworn officers and five part-time. The 38 cameras would allow for a body camera for every sworn officer, he said.

“We don’t have to risk not having them,” Wilks said.

The sheriff’s office has a current capital improvement project of 65 body-worn cameras from Axon Enterprises, Inc. and also has a grant allocation of $10,269 to add several more, according to county documents.

Wilks said the new cameras, if approved, would have redaction capability that would be beneficial for consistent responses to Virginia Freedom of Information Act requests and body cameras are useful. He praised the Axon cameras’ features while explaining them to supervisors.

“They’re reliable. We have 71 in use right now,” Wilks said. “They’re awesome.”

The department has a different brand of cameras in use, but they have proven unreliable and do not have redaction capability, according to a staff report. Wilks said the new cameras would enhance the sheriff’s office capabilities in responding to situations.

“If we were on a scene, we could actually tap into them live to watch what is happening and call shots from afar,” Wilks said. “These cameras here are top notch.”