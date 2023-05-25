Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Budget discussions for the upcoming fiscal year came to a resolution Tuesday evening for the Bedford County School Board as the group approved the 2023-24 proposed budget.

The grand total of the budget is $129.3 million — total operating fund, $116.5 million; total school maintenance projects, $6.8 million; total textbook fund, $996,901; and total nutrition fund, $5 million.

Superintendent Marc Bergin told the board it’s a balanced budget and the information presented Tuesday evening is not “very different” than what the group has discussed.

Bergin said a top priority was to take care of “our people,” noting the new budget on average has a 5% increase in salary for all employees, which includes an experience step for eligible employees and a cost-of-living adjustment for all employees.

Also in the budget, the division is picking up costs for all advanced placement exams as well as tuition costs for dual enrollment courses that are offered within the county’s schools which Bergin explained the county hadn’t been doing.

Bergin said staff also identified funding that matches a goal of the county’s strategic plan, which is to expand upon career and workforce development.

The electrician program, under the budget, will be reinstated at Susie G. Gibson Science & Technology Center once a certified electrician is found to teach the course, but Bergin said the funding is in place.

Cyber security courses also will be added at all of the high schools, as an additional opportunity for students as an elective.

“I’m really pleased with this budget. If and when there is additional funding from the state, we’ll go back to the priorities this board has identified … and we’ll also look to see if there are any stipulations with that increase in funding,” Bergin said.

Bergin said he doesn’t know if there will be any budget amendments from the state, but he told the board that he is pleased the budget is balanced.

The group also discussed the new added staffing standards, established at the May 11 meeting — no multigrade classrooms, no higher than 27 students in a classroom for grades 1-5 and zone transfers can be revoked or denied to ensure class size will not exceed 27.

The board decided on this strategy to avoid hiring any additional staff and adding to the budget.

Bergin said the division will not revoke a “single transfer, unless we have to.”

He said staff will plan ahead of the school year for less than 27 students for each class, for flexibility for new students coming in or late transfers during the school year.

“I just want to be very clear for the viewing public, at this time we have not revoked any transfers. We’re looking at that data … if and when we will need to revoke transfers we’ll communicate with those parents individually,” Bergin said.

He said if there is extra funding in the budget from Richmond, there will be more discussion with the finance committee on where to add funding.

District 4 school board member Marcus Hill thanked staff for their research and work with the budget but also said there’s “plenty more” for the group to look at moving forward.

“I appreciate the work that’s been done, and we got some more to do,” Hill said.