BEDFORD – The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to approve grant funding that will support domestic violence services within the county.

Bedford Domestic Violence Services sought the American Rescue Plan Act Victim Services Grant Program (VSGP) funding through the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, according to county documents.

The supplemental appropriation of about $78,650 comes through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal relief package that responded to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are ARPA funds for various different services that has state money flowing down to local governments,” Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said.

The grant money will be used to replace the domestic violence shelter’s roof, flooring and increase part-time staffing hours to support services for domestic violence victims, Hiss said.

“It is important to note, especially with the part-time hours, since this is ARPA money that the part-time hours will be decreased when the grant funding ends — the part-time hours will be decreased to stay within the county budget,” Hiss said.

No local match by the county is required, he said. The grant period ends June 30.

Also during the meeting, the board voted to authorize continuation of a groundwater monitoring program at the Bedford County landfill and an old landfill site.

Virginia solid waste management regulations require periodic groundwater monitoring at wells located around sanitary landfills to demonstrate adherence to established groundwater quality standards, according to a report to the board from Doug Coffman, the county’s director of public works. The work includes a voluntary sampling program in place to monitor water quality at residential properties located around the old landfill, the report states.

The engineering service fee associated with the work at the current landfill and former landfill is $191,400 and the money is included within the current fiscal year solid waste operating budget, Coffman's report states.

The county’s groundwater monitoring program has been in place for 33 years, according to the county.