Bedford supervisors approve rezoning of lakefront acreage for residential development

BEDFORD — A chunk of land off Moneta Road fronting Smith Mountain Lake was rezoned to allow residential development on about one third of the 9.3-acre parcel with a unanimous vote of approval from the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
The project by Beville Properties, LLC, called The Village at Smith Mountain Lake, will allow for the construction of eight single-family lakeside homes on about 3 acres, with office and retail commercial use on the remaining six acres of the 9.3-acre land parcel along U.S. 122.
Originally zoned Planned Commercial Development, the rezoning made about three acres fronting the lake zoned Residential.
The goal of the rezoning to allow for mixed use of the property was to make the land use “more cohesive” with the environment around it, according to developers. Surrounding use of land to the presently-undeveloped parcel include a combination of commercial and residential purposes.
The current vision for the eight homes, the developer said, is to construct three-story houses with about five bedrooms and three bathrooms. This design is partly meant to minimize the square footage of each lot.
With the rezoning application approved, a design plat must be drawn up and submitted before the project can move forward. No timeline for the development project was provided at this time.
The Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning application in a 7-0 vote at its November meeting. No members of the public spoke for or against the rezoning during the Planning Commission process, nor the public hearing before Supervisors on Monday.
District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck, in whose district the rezoning occurred, said he is familiar with the property and agreed the rezoning would make the land use more cohesive with adjoining properties. Tuck added having residential use only on the lakefront was far more ideal than having commercial traffic down on the shore.