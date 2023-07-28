BEDFORD — On a 4-3 vote, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved a special use permit Monday for a campground to operate on a 10-acre parcel on the 5000 block of Peaks Road in Bedford.

The 10-acre parcel zoned Agricultural Village Center, AV, with a corridor overlay district is on a well-traveled stretch between the Peaks of Otter and town of Bedford. Christopher Wood, who lives on the site, is planning 10 glamping tent campsites, nine recreational vehicle (RV) sites, a caretaker suite, a bathhouse, a camp store and associated recreational amenities.

Wood, who works at the Bedford Area Welcome Center, said he’s managed campgrounds before and he’s planted many trees on the property to make the campground less visible from Peaks Road.

“So when you drive down the highway you really can’t see where any of the glamping units will be located,” he said.

Wood said he is aiming for a small-scale operation model after South Carolina State Parks campgrounds because there they have a lot of evergreen and shrubbery, and much space in between the campsites for privacy purposes.

Henry Clarke, a retiree who lives in the area, said during a public hearing about a dozen homes are located within 500 yards of the campground property.

“There are beautiful farms out there. People take pride in these farms,” Clarke said. “In fact this is probably one of the last pretty drives in Bedford County.”

Clarke said 2,000 acres of conservation easements are in the area to preserve the views and ensure development doesn’t occur. He also expressed concern with the nearby intersection of Peaks Road and Kelso Mill Road being dangerous and the campground site being located in a floodplain.

He also raised noise and fire hazard concerns. His wife, Penny, said she is concerned with how the Kelso community looks.

Tab O’Neal, of Peaks Road, said his property is adjacent to the campground site and he purchased it nearly 20 years ago because of its AV status and his hopes of not having to go a county government meeting because of development on it. Though he appreciates the entrepreneurial spirit driving Wood’s plans, O’Neal said he personally built his retirement home there and is concerned with the impact on property values.

“That’s where this campground will be placed, literally in our own backyard,” O’Neal said.

Frank Huddle, who lives roughly a mile from the campground, said he is an avid camper who has been at many campground sites in various states with a range of amenities. He said he feels the campground won’t be economically viable or a destination spot for such campers and his fear is it could become more of a transient campground for people with campers saying there for lengthy periods.

“And then the neighborhood really goes to pot,” Huddle said, adding approval is granted he wants to restrictions on the length of stay to ensure people aren’t there too long. “That’s what will ruin a campground and ruin a neighborhood.”

Vivian Wilkerson, whose family farm is next to the property, said she wishes Wood success but the family is concerned with possible trespassing issues.

Karyn Rutoskey, Wilkerson’s sister who also lives on Peaks Road, voiced concerns.

“We just don’t want any injuries,” she said. “It’s a quiet place, it’s a family farm. We do not look forward to any problems. We would just like to enjoy our property the way it is.”

Wood said he understands the concerns and described the glamping sites as domed tents that have beds, a table and are stored at the end of the camping season. He said he believes there is a need for more campground uses near the Blue Ridge Parkway that has features his campground would offer such as hot showers and toilets.

He said potential campground users are bypassing Bedford to go to nearby localities.

Supervisors discussed floodplain concerns with Wood, who said the property has a natural levy for rain events. Supervisor Mickey Johnson asked about people potentially being stranded in the event of flooding and asked County Attorney Patrick J. Skelley II if the county would be held liable in such an occurrence.

Skelley said the board has legislative immunity in such a scenario and signage would be in place to ensure campers are aware of that possibility and are proceeding at their own risk.

District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker said the county zoning ordinance standard is campgrounds are at least 10 acres in that zoning district and Wood’s proposal would fall short because not all 10 acres would be used for the campground purpose.

“You’re asking me to approve something that goes against our adopted ordinance,” Parker said.

District 4 Supervisor John Sharp said if that is the only basis for denial he would have “heartburn” with that since the county allowed the application to proceed to the public hearing process.

District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis said that stretch is one of the most beautiful parts of the county and vehicles drive through there at high rates of speed. He also expressed concern with flooding situations.

Davis, Parker and District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson voted in opposition.

District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott said he respects the speakers’ desires to protect their property but stated Wood has property rights as well. Scott, Sharp, District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley and Edgar Tuck, the board’s chair, voted for approval.

Tuck took a long pause before casting the deciding yes vote, pointing out his concerns as well with the floodplain issue.

“Keep them out of the floodplain,” Tuck told Wood.