Bedford supervisors OK grant application for New London Business and Technology Center project

BEDFORD — On Monday, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution greenlighting the submission of a grant application to the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission by the county Economic Development Authority.

If awarded, the $80,000 grant would help cover the costs of clearing and grubbing 1.7 acres on two separate lots in the New London Business and Technology Center park, as well as grading.

“What we’ve found is when you grade a lot, they do come," Traci Blido, Bedford County’s economic development director, said.

The EDA recently sold the center’s only small, graded, pad-ready site in the park to a manufacturing company, bringing a business to Bedford County with at least 15 new jobs, Blido said. The grant would help prepare other lots for additional industries and businesses that might move into the county.

If awarded, the grant would require a match of $80,000 from Bedford County funds. The economic development department requested county capital improvement project funds to be factored into the fiscal year 2022 budget.

