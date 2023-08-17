BEDFORD — Aiming for “more teeth” in zoning regulations, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a revamped short-term rental ordinance that county officials said will strengthen enforcement and go further in addressing citizen concerns.

The board and Bedford County Planning Commission held a joint public hearing Monday that drew 10 speakers on the new ordinance that creates a yearly registry of short-term rentals with exemptions in state code, removes an overnight occupancy limitation and adds requirements that all advertisements comply with the issued county and Virginia Department of Health permits.

Zoning permits are valid for one year for all operators required to register a short-term rental and the new ordinance has a $500 fee for failing to register a rental property prior to operation.

A major addition to the ordinance, according to Community Development Director Jordan Mitchell, is a property management plan required for all operators effective Nov. 1. The plan includes the permitted number of guests along with parking information, dwelling floorplan, local points of contact to respond to complaints, advertisement plan, garbage disposal and any additional information to ensure ordinance requirement.

“The ordinance is very difficult to enforce,” Mitchell said of the need for stronger regulations. “I will be very clear: all short-term rental operators will have to submit a management plan to us for approval, even the realtors that are managing the property.”

Moneta resident Deborah Hoffbeck said her biggest concern is the maximum occupancy allowed, pointing to two houses in her neighborhood, a five-bedroom and six-bedroom, that are drawing more people than advertised. She also expressed concern with negative effects of too many people in homes on septic systems and public sewer, and she wants the county to enforce the ordinance so more people aren’t staying at a residence than what the septic system allows.

Kerrie Sarvey, a county resident, said the families and working class of the county who want stronger enforcement should be heard.

“This has been a hot topic for many years now and many of us have come to meetings, sent emails, letters and asked you hear us as residents of Bedford County,” Sarvey said. “We are not here to make a quick buck or turn something out, we are not here to exploit the environment or the economy or the legal or civil systems in Bedford County. We are here to raise our children, to grow businesses, to protect our properties and to provide for our communities.”

Many families choose to by homes in residential-zoned areas only to be “increasing overcome with soliciting cesspools of short-term renters, rental properties sprouting up everywhere around us, many that are not legal, not registered and many that do not operate with sound business practices.”

Sarvey said neighbors on all three sides of her in her cove of the lake are short-term rentals.

“As a mother and a homeowner and a community member, I never know who’s going to be living next door to me for days at a time,” Sarvey said. “I’ve called law enforcement many times. I’m not proud of that. I do not want to do that. When I grew up you only made these calls in true emergencies but in Bedford County I’m told that’s the way we handle these situations.”

She said she and other lake area residents are constantly worried and on alert.

“People we don’t know or don’t invite come onto our properties,” Sarvey said. “Sometimes they are high or drunk or just plain lost.”

Brunlee Cook, of Moneta, complained to the board of overcrowding, noise, partying, trespassing and other behaviors that lead to accidents and property damage. She said a person advertising six people to a home, for example, should only have that number of occupants staying there.

“I’ve seen short-term rental properties that convert garages and storage areas into bedrooms and stack bunkhouses in them,” Cook said. “Short-term rentals are a privilege, not a right. Renters leave Bedford County. We, the people here tonight, the residents, we stay. We’re the future of the county and the staple. Sustainable citizenry — that is what the county is really built on. Hear us, please.”

Rhonda Tyler, who runs short-term rental cabins in the northern part of the county around the Peaks of Otter, said she is hands-on and closely monitors guests to ensure code compliance.

“We’ve had zero issues between our guests and surrounding neighbors in the four years we have been operating,” Tyler said. “I know the lake area has a different situation due to the many tourists who visit that area each year.”

People come to her cabins for a weekend away and to be left alone, not to party. She said she empathizes with lake residents and their issues with mismanaged rentals.

“I appreciate the board’s efforts to plan and implement policies that benefit both sides of this issue and protect the rights of all involved,” Tyler said. “There are pros and cons to short-term rentals but I believe there is great value with sharing our beautiful area with others, providing unique lodging to draw them here, generate revenue for our county and our fellow small businesses and small business owners, which we refer our guests to consistently and at the lake to support them and the entire county.”

Walt Reichard, a Bedford resident of 24 years who lives across from the Tylers, said he has had no disruption from short-term renters near him and has met nice folks and developed friendships.

“I don’t believe that this ordinance is a one-size-fits-all type of ordinance,” Tracey Reichard, his wife, said. “You just cannot compare the smaller businesses with the mega-renters out there.”

Steve Pitcher, a lake-area resident, said the public wants a short-term rental policy that is simple to implement and enforce, encourages operators to self-enforce, reduces the likelihood of “large obnoxious” gatherings, reduces neighbors’ frustrations and the need to report noncompliance, and increases fines to support county staff enforcement and cut down on the need to investigate noncompliance.

“Unfortunately, the currently proposed wording will not do that,” Pitcher said, adding it will continue to frustrate residents.

Paula Pitcher, who also lives on the lake, said short-term rental agencies have approached her about buying their home and others to run such operations. One short-term rental in her neighborhood had 27 people in a four-bedroom home, “clearly over occupancy,” and another had more than a dozen people partying and some passed out on the lawn, she said.

“There’s overflowing trash on our streets,” Paula Pitcher said. “These things have got to stop.”

Paul Schroth, a Campbell County resident who retired to the area from upstate New York, said he found a cabin in the northern part of the county, a country setting so rural one would be lucky to meet their neighbors. He said he knows the board can’t customize an ordinance to each individual case and prays county officials will use wisdom in regulating the use.

Jeff Burdett, a member of the county’s planning commission, said county staff and officials worked on the ordinance update for a long time.

“Unfortunately, it’s never going to be perfect. Do I think it solves all the problems or addresses all of them? No, I don’t,” Burdett said. “But we need to have an ordinance so that we have some ability to do enforcements. Call this the first step — but it’s definitely the step in the right direction.”

The board emphasized the need for a local point of contact within a 50-mile radius of the county to get in touch in cases of unruly residents. Sharp said the intent is to get rid of “bad actors” who are mismanaging short-term rental properties with stronger regulations.

For example, he said if three or more violations are cited on a property, a permit is revoked and that property cannot be sold as short-term rental for a certain period then such deterrents can help those mismanaging the ordinance to “straighten up their act.”

“It puts more teeth in this ordinance,” Sharp said.

Supervisor Bob Davis agreed such measures make sense and are needed, including the local point of contact in the management plan.

“One bad apple spoils the whole bunch,” Davis said of short-term rental operators and owners. “They’ve got to be responsible and it’s come to this as a result of some bad apples.”

Davis said “high-caliber tenants” who follow the rules have nothing to worry about.

“We are here to serve the interests of our residents, the taxpayers of our county,” he said of the need for strengthened regulations.

Edgar Tuck, the board’s chair, said if the new ordinance gets some key offenders “flying straight on this, it’s going to take care of a whole lot of problems.” A few individuals are making it rough on everyone, he said.

“This goes so far from what we had and answers so many of the concerns,” Tuck said of the revamped ordinance. “I know it doesn’t answer all the concerns but if this can clean up 75% to 80% of the issues then you’ve made a lot of progress.”