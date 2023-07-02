The Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Monday that gives formal support for a planned business class hotel near the National D-Day Memorial.

After conducting a hotel study in 2021, Town of Bedford officials began talks with potential developers, according to the county. Bedford Town Council earlier this month approved an agreement with DDay Omstay, LLC, the developer, to bring a well-known brand hotel to town-owned land on Burks Hill Road near the memorial site.

The developer has asked for the county’s assistance in the form of rebates and is limited to the brands of Hampton Inn by Hilton, Fairfield Inn by Marriott or Holiday Inn Express by IGH, and will have 85 guest rooms, as well as meeting space to accommodate up to 100 people, according to a staff report to the board. A capital investment of $11.9 million in taxable real estate property is planned and the county will provide rebates over an eight-year period for personal property taxes and real estate taxes not to exceed $552,000 as long as the site remains a flagged hotel, among other conditions outlined in the performance agreement, according to county documents.

The county is contributing an incentive package that includes a portion of real estate tax rebates and a portion of personal property tax rebates at a declining rate over eight years after the hotel’s expected opening in fiscal year 2026, the staff report states.

Supervisor Bob Davis said during Monday’s meeting he does not agree with the town giving the developer more than $1 million in tax incentives over 10 years and he is not in favor of the county’s tax rebates measure. He referenced the board’s 4-3 vote on April 24 to set a real estate tax rate of 41 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is three cents above an equalized rate that many residents said they favored to avoid a tax increase on their properties.

Davis voted along with board members Charla Bansley and Tommy Scott to set the real estate tax rate at 41 cents effective July 1.

“This board recently voted to technically increase the tax rate on Bedford County citizens, and yet they turn around and give away $600,000 in taxes over eight years to an entity without even seeking out another bid,” Davis said.

He said he also is irritated by the town’s incentives after council voted in May on an ordinance that increases the town’s boundaries and brings in more county residents, who will pay more in town real estates on top of their county taxes, as part of the agreement between the county and then-city of Bedford to revert the city to a town in July 2013.

In other news:

Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to execute a contact with Shentel for a $1.3 million grant through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI). The grant will help Shentel complete a project in the Charlemont and Cifax areas to bring fiber broadband service to 565 unserved addresses, according to the county.

The company is matching the grant with $3.2 million for a project value of $4.5 million; the contracts stipulate the construction worked should be complete in 18 months, a staff report to the board states.

The board also approved a rezoning for Veridian Properties, LLC for a 1-acre site on Piney Grove School Road near the intersection of Moneta Road for a mini-warehouse use.