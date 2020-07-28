Bedford supervisors OK Smith Mountain Lake Airport expansion

Some nearby residents expressed support for the expansion, saying it could increase tourism and part-time or permanent residents to the area, boosting the economy. Some also praised Bazazan’s previous improvements to the facility. Several said they were pilots themselves, drawn by the aviation community at Smith Mountain Lake. Jack Phillips, vice chairman of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, publicly gave the chamber’s endorsement of the proposed expansion.

Others expressed concerns for safety of households in close proximity to the runway, potential increase in noise and the impact increased traffic may have on roads — particularly Cutlass Road, which is gravel, and privately owned Buccaneer Road, which is paved.

Many residents of the 40 Acres subdivision help pay to maintain Buccaneer Road. Smith Mountain Lake Airport did not contribute to the cost of the road’s upkeep, even though a portion of Buccaneer Road gives access to airport property. Some 40 Acres subdivision residents said they thought Smith Mountain Lake Airport should agree to financially contribute to Buccaneer Road’s upkeep if the facility expands.