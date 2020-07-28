Bedford supervisors OK Smith Mountain Lake Airport expansion

BEDFORD - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a proposed expansion of Smith Mountain Lake Airport.
The requested expansion of the Moneta facility would include four land parcels totaling about 30 acres and add five new 1,760-square-foot hangars, one 3,780-square-foot hangar, one 2,880-square-foot hangar and one 2,000-square-foot terminal building.
Expansion would help accommodate more airplanes for tenants and improve the facility for clients through the eventual addition of more hangars and a new terminal, according to Moe Bazazan, general manager of Smith Mountain Lake airport. The expansion could host seven to 10 more airplanes when completed.
20 people are on a waiting list for a hangar at Smith Mountain Lake Airport, Bazazan said. The airport also operates a flight school and is used by transient fliers and students in addition to permanent tenants.
“We have a definite need,” Bazazan said.
The only immediate construction would be the 3,780-square-foot hangar for a tenant’s larger airplane in need of hangar accommodation, according to Bazazan. Five additional hangars could be constructed within two years, and the terminal building in five years, he estimated in a proposed timeline presented to the planning commission in a June meeting.
Some nearby residents expressed support for the expansion, saying it could increase tourism and part-time or permanent residents to the area, boosting the economy. Some also praised Bazazan’s previous improvements to the facility. Several said they were pilots themselves, drawn by the aviation community at Smith Mountain Lake. Jack Phillips, vice chairman of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, publicly gave the chamber’s endorsement of the proposed expansion.
Others expressed concerns for safety of households in close proximity to the runway, potential increase in noise and the impact increased traffic may have on roads — particularly Cutlass Road, which is gravel, and privately owned Buccaneer Road, which is paved.
Many residents of the 40 Acres subdivision help pay to maintain Buccaneer Road. Smith Mountain Lake Airport did not contribute to the cost of the road’s upkeep, even though a portion of Buccaneer Road gives access to airport property. Some 40 Acres subdivision residents said they thought Smith Mountain Lake Airport should agree to financially contribute to Buccaneer Road’s upkeep if the facility expands.
Bazazan said he is planning to meet with the president of 40 Acres Homeowners Association to discuss how he could help support maintenance of Buccaneer Road. Talks are also in progress to possibly bring Buccaneer Road under Virginia Department of Transportation maintenance, said Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss, though a decision would not come soon.
The Bedford County Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend granting the special use permit for the expansion in its June 16 meeting.
In other news:
Supervisors on Monday also moved to approve accepting Campbell County to the regional communications system agreement.
Campbell County formally requested to join the Emergency Communications Regional Cooperation Agreement last month, according to the published agreement, and the Regional Radio Board approved the requested amendment on July 10.
If accepted by all member localities, Campbell County would join Bedford County, Amherst County, the City of Lynchburg and the Town of Bedford — collectively known as the “member jurisdictions” — in the regional emergency communication system. The regional system was originally agreed upon in 2011.
New communications equipment must be placed on and around six towers as part of Campbell County becoming a member of the system, according to the resolution, among other system entry requirements. Fees the county must pay in joining include a one-time capital cost fee of $1,620,883, and pay for any required equipment and necessary tower structural analysis or upgrades.
Each member of the system pays a portion of operation costs each year. Campbell County’s first payment into the system as a member will be pro-rated from the date of acceptance, according to the resolution.
Shannon Kelly covers Bedford County. Reach her at (434) 385-5489.
