BEDFORD — The Virginia Institute of Autism in Forest has received tax-exempt status from Bedford County, following unanimous approval from the county’s board of supervisors Monday.

The school at 1116 Elkton Farm Road, near the Kroger shopping center, provides educational services to the community to assist individuals with autism and significant disabilities in order to help them gain skills and be as independent as possible, according to a staff report to the board. The institute also gives consultation and assistance to families, local school divisions and other agencies to assist them in gaining results for children and adults, the report states.

By granting the tax-exempt status, the county no longer brings in $7,675 in annual tax revenue, county documents show. Patrick J. Skelley III, the county’s attorney, said the institute received site approval last year for the private day school use in the Elkton Farm Road facility.

“They do receive some funding from the county for private day placements,” Skelley told the board.

The position of the county attorney and Bedford County Commissioner of the Revenue Office is an organization receiving tax-exempt status must meet a general public need with benefits that can be derived by the community at large and benefits received by county residents are equivalent to or exceed the loss in tax revenue, the staff report states.

Damien Murtagh, director of the Virginia Institute of Autism (VIA), said it serves children and adults ages 2 to 22 with the most severe types of autism and the organization’s primary mission is to minimize the impact of their disabilities on their families. VIA gives intensive, therapeutic, evidence-based services from an early age that saves costs for taxpaying families, he said.

The school is year-round, and much time is spent teaching students one-on-one in areas of communication, language and dealing with physical aggression, Murtagh said.

“Many of our students are among the most severe end of the spectrum,” Murtagh said. “One of our biggest challenges is actually finding a way to recruit staff who are willing to work for the salaries we are able to pay as a nonprofit in order to meet those needs. We have a wait list that grows pretty regularly. … The harvest is plenty, but the farmers are few.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in 36 children in the United States are diagnosed with autism, Murtagh said. VIA in Forest has a number of Bedford County students on the wait list and it serves students as far south as Halifax County and surrounding counties including Nelson, Appomattox and Botetourt, among others, he said.

The nonprofit previously has used Hyland Heights Baptist Church in Campbell County and the HumanKind campus in Lynchburg as locations, according to Murtagh.

VIA operates four locations across the state that combined serve about three-dozen localities, he said. It costs about $400 per day to place a student and 10% of the revenue comes from donations, grants and fundraising, Murtagh said.

“Very few families are able to afford it, just because of the costs and intensive nature of what we do,” Murtagh told supervisors.

Students each learn a set of skills and employees undergo extensive training and about 85% of the nonprofit’s budget goes to salaries, he said. VIA employs about 300 and the Forest location staffs 36 workers, according to Murtagh and county documents.

VIA’s school is licensed by the Virginia Department of Education and some families have moved to Bedford County to access VIA’s specialized programs, the report provided to supervisors states. The school currently has just more than 20 students, Murtagh said.

The school was the first in the state to reopen during the COVID-19 shutdown of 2020, returning for in-person in June of that year after a roughly three-month break because of students’ intensive needs and virtual learning not being an option, Murtagh said.

Bedford County Board of Supervisors member Charla Bansley asked Murtagh if prioritizing Bedford County students on the wait list could be done. Murtagh said that could be explored and noted most of the VIA’s Forest location staff live in the county.

“I think one of the ways we are financially benefiting the taxpayer is by bringing more people in,” Murtagh said.

He said most of the employees are recent college graduates with degrees in psychology.

“By moving our school to Bedford County in 2022, we brought over 30 new employees into Bedford County and that number will continue to grow as we can expand our services,” VIA wrote in county documents. “As an organization, we support Bedford County businesses. The County is also benefiting from not having to pay for specialized living for our individuals in another part of the state, as we are keeping them in their homes.”

Supervisor John Sharp said he visited the site, which is in the district he represents. He observed the entire facility is used for the school and a playground also is on the property.

“That gave me some peace that this seems to be an operation that hopefully is here to stay to serve the community,” Sharp said.

Supervisor Bob Davis said county taxpayers spend an enormous amount of money, including some measures for capital improvement projects for the county school division he feels are “egregious” and too much. He didn’t object to the tax-exempt status going forward in this case.

“I can’t imagine anybody in the county who could argue with this,” Davis said.