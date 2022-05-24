Bedford supervisors postpone decision on proposed SML development

BEDFORD — A decision regarding a proposed development along a private lane at Smith Mountain Lake was tabled at Monday’s Bedford County board of supervisors meeting.

The six supervisors present, with District 3 supervisor Charla Bansley absent, unanimously moved to table a decision regarding a subdivision ordinance waiver for a proposed development along a private road at Smith Mountain Lake, primarily due to what the board felt was a lack of adequate documentation and planning, and documented opposition from landowners along the road in question.

The request presented to the board was rare: Rob Sorrentino of SML Holdings, VA, LLC, a property owner in the Hickory Cove area of SML, sought a subdivision ordinance waiver which would allow the use of Nicholas Lane, a private street, to provide access to a proposed 10-lot subdivision.

Such a waiver can be applied for, per the county ordinance, but it has only been granted once before, according to Jordan Mitchell, Bedford County director of community development.

“It’s a straightforward request. It’s just the ability to use the existing private street to develop lots that they currently cannot utilize,” Mitchell said.

As a private road, Nicholas Lane is currently not under a legally binding, formal maintenance agreement such as a homeowners association. Should the waiver be granted, it would require the establishment of a formal written agreement or HOA for Nicholas Lane maintenance, or else require property owners there to join the existing Hickory Cove HOA. Residents on Nicholas Lane and anyone moving into the potential new homes would have to enter into such a formal agreement, contributing to a maintenance fund for the road the lots would share, according to Mitchell.

At present, multiple property owners along Nicholas Lane voluntarily contribute to road maintenance on an as-needed basis, operating on a sense of collective responsibility rather than a written agreement.

According to the plans, five homes would be constructed similar to higher-priced, elaborate homes erected near the lake. Another five structures, likely to be duplexes, would be geared toward affordability for the average family.

“There’s no housing out there for folks that may need to work out there," said Steven Grant, on behalf of land owner and developer Sorrentino, who Grant said was out of the country on business.

Scott Schlesser, general manager of Crystal Shores Marina at Smith Mountain Lake, spoke in favor of the proposed development.

Schlesser said he hoped such an offering would attract workers who would take jobs at one the marina’s several businesses, which have been suffering staffing shortages and subsequently the inability to be open as much as the business owners would wish.

“Finding affordable housing in and around the lake, especially in the last two years, has become all but impossible,” he said. “We need affordable housing to attract families... We need to get them a good place to stay, an affordable place to stay.”

Harvey Madison, a property owner on a Nicholas Lane, was not inclined so favorably toward the idea, however — and he had more questions, such as what the asking price for “affordable housing” would be. This question had no answer as of Monday.

Madison added Nicholas Lane was not as well-maintained as Sorrentino claimed, and he was concerned about the impacts of development on the infrastructure and land itself.

“I don’t think Nicholas Lane is suitable for duplexes,” he said.

Mitchell said notice of the waiver request and proposal was sent to potentially affected property owners along Nicholas Lane, and four of the seven notified residents submitted emails to the county in opposition to the waiver.

District 4 Supervisor and board chair John Sharp said he was on the board when supervisors made the decision to not allow development such as this on private roads.

“I do recall us, years ago, making it so that you could not build on private roads, and there was a very good reason why we did that,” Sharp said. “It becomes a maintenance nightmare, and these people that buy and then they come to us, and they’re complaining, and we know we don’t have the funds to help them out... it creates a very difficult situation for the county. If it’s not a well-defined HOA where somebody’s collecting dues and maintaining the road — and usually those are nice roads in an HOA — it becomes a big problem.”

District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck said although he had been more “comfortable” with the idea of the requested waiver prior to Monday night’s meeting, the feedback he heard from residents, plus what seemed to be a lack of adequate documentation detailing aspects of development like sediment control and other planning components made him hesitant.

“I can get comfortable if I knew more about who exactly is going to keep up this road there,” Tuck said. “There will have to be a whole lot of erosion control and sediment control, because it’s pretty steep down through there. It needs to get tweaked a little bit more, I think.”

District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis also was “not inclined to approve” the waiver.

“If there’s more than two-thirds [of people] that live on that road opposed to it, I feel like we have to respect the people who have lived there from the beginning,” Davis said.

District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott said although he would like to see a landowner be able to use and develop their property as they saw fit, he shared the consensus of needing to see more documentation nailing down a clear road maintenance agreement that would prevent future problems for the county.

“Too many of these private things go haywire real quick when people refuse to cooperate,” Scott said.

Tuck moved to table a decision until more documentation and information could be obtained, and the motion passed unanimously.

Also at the meeting, the board unanimously approved an agreement between Bedford County and Milestone Towers, which offers marketing services, to lease out any of the 11 county-owned broadband towers and related infrastructure to “cellphone companies, internet service providers and other relevant private sector communications entities,” according to county documents.

The purpose of marketing Bedford County-owned broadband towers and infrastructure accords with the ongoing initiative to improve and expand high-speed internet service and optimal cell phone reception to all of the county, while also bringing in revenue to the local economy. It would open the opportunity for internet service provider companies to lease a tower site and serve customers from it should the prospective company’s proposal meet with approval from supervisors and the broadband authority.

Under the agreement, any leases authorized between Bedford County and an internet service provider on existing locations would give 10% of lease revenues to Milestone Towers, and any new locations potentially developed in the future would give 25% of lease revenues to Milestone Towers.

