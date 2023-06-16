BEDFORD — The purchase of 10 recycling centers for Bedford County Public Schools narrowly received the county’s board of supervisors’ approval in a 4-3 vote Monday.

The purchase will provide recycling services to the entire school system except for the Susie B. Gibson Science and Technology Center since it doesn’t have a cafeteria or adequate space for a container, according to Doug Coffman, the county’s director of public works.

After the purchase, which completes a capital improvement project, the school division will have 19 recycling containers overall, Coffman said. The price tag is projected at just more than $128,700, dependent on fluctuations in metal and fuel pricing, he said.

“That seems exorbitant,” Supervisor Bob Davis said of the cost estimate.

Davis joined board members John Sharp and Tommy Scott in voting against the request. The county has about $222,000 available in the general fund designated for the purchase, a staff report states.

In June 2021, the board of supervisors approved purchase of the previous nine containers for recycling collection services for the county’s high schools, middle schools and larger elementary schools.

Sharp said he doesn’t want to spend the money simply on a “feel good” measure and not realize any savings.

“We are still recycling,” Coffman said in response to Sharp’s inquiry on the practice. “They [the containers] are utilized and do reduce costs for solid waste as a whole.”

In another matter, the board voted unanimously to appropriate about $601,600 from remaining money from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to purchase 515 portable radios for fire and rescue responders. The county is set to save nearly $140,000 through a discount and will have more advanced and better-quality radios, according to county documents.

Also during the meeting, Supervisor Charla Bansley praised a recent policy decision by the Bedford County School Board that states teachers can no longer initiate discussions with students about sexual orientation or gender identity.

“I just thought that was a courageous move and just say kudos to what they’re doing,” Bansley said.

The schools’ adopted Policy INB, also states classroom discussions of political and other controversial issues “shall be facilitated by teachers without violating the provisions outlined in this policy and utilizing an impartial and objective perspective of the subject matter.” The board approved the policy June 8 in a 5-1 vote with board member Susan Mele opposed and board member Georgia Hairston absent.

The policy drew speakers for and against it during the meeting. Superintendent Marc Bergin said the discussions portion of the policy pertains to classroom instruction and it does not prohibit a student from initiating a conversation with a “trusted teacher or counselor” about personal concerns.

Bergin emphasized at the June 8 meeting the division does not tolerate discrimination against any student or staff member, adding: “School is and must always remain a safe place for everyone.”