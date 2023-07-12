BEDFORD — A felony charge for a Bedford man accused of making a threat against Liberty High School in connection with a May 10 incident was dismissed Wednesday.

The reported threat caused a high-level lockdown at the high school and sent a scare throughout the Bedford community. Bryce Wilson Snead, 18, who was in his senior year at the time of the incident, was charged with a Class 5 felony of threatening a school. Another student, a juvenile authorities have not identified because of age, also was charged, Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller said.

Miller said the school’s resource officer was on campus and within two minutes of finding out about the threat, deputies and troopers began to arrive. The threat was found to be false.

Cameron Warren, Snead’s attorney, said the case involved several students, including Snead, getting hold of a walkie-talkie.

Bedford County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney said at a May 17 bond hearing for Snead that a threat of a shooter or a shooting in the school library was made, and security footage led to Snead and juveniles being identified during the investigation.

At Wednesday’s hearing in Bedford General District Court, Stickney told Judge Randy Krantz the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is dropping the charge against Snead as more information came in on the case.

“There’s no evidence to proceed against Mr. Snead,” Stickney said.

Stickney said evidence shows Snead had no prior knowledge of the others’ intent to report a false threat and his role was picking up the radio, pressing a button and “that was it.”

Warren added: “I think simply stated, he didn’t do it.”

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office acted appropriately in its immediate response to the scene but was too quick to charge Snead, Warren said. The investigation wasn’t completed before it went public, he said in court.

“I think the charges came too quickly without a proper investigation,” Warren said.

Warren said Snead was two weeks removed from turning 18 when the incident occurred and he just missed going through the Domestic and Juvenile Relations Court process where his identity wouldn’t have been released because of age. Snead’s mugshot also was the only one released of those involved in the incident, Warren said.

“And that’s unfortunate,” Warren said. “And it affects Mr. Snead.”

Krantz commended Stickney and the prosecutor’s office for “taking time to assess the case properly.”

Snead, who has been released on bond since the May 17 hearing, is ready to move on from the incident, Warren said.