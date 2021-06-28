Bedford town attorney stepping down from post, reflects on 37-year tenure

After 37 years as attorney for the Town of Bedford, William Berry IV is stepping down from the role that has been an integral part of his legal career that, including private practice, spans just more than half a century.
When Berry assumed the role in 1984, Bedford was in its second decade as an independent city and he became an instrumental figure in its reversion back to a town in 2013, a process that merged the city-turned-town into Bedford County. Throughout the legal complexities of the reversion, which was announced in 2008 and took five years to complete, Berry was highly involved in bringing it to fruition.
From his office on East Main Street across from the Bedford courthouse and the town’s municipal building, Berry has practiced law 46 years in the town. His father had been a lawyer in Bedford since 1936 and when Berry joined the practice he was the office’s fourth attorney on staff at the time.
“I never looked back when I came here,” Berry, 76, said of returning home to Bedford in 1975. “I’ve had the wonderful existence of being the small-town attorney.”
Berry considered a career in engineering but decided to follow in his father’s footsteps in law.
“I was more interested in the humanities and the things that kind of lead to law,” Berry said, adding with a laugh: “I kid people, saying I thought about going into the ministry but changed my mind after 10 minutes. I decided to go to law school. I loved it.”
Berry attended Davidson College in North Carolina and graduated from the University of Virginia’s School of Law. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, his father closed his Bedford law practice for several years to fight in World War II. Following his dad's footsteps in the military, Will Berry was at Fort Eustis in Newport News doing legal work at headquarters and was ready for potential active duty during the Vietnam War, he said.
Berry was offered a reserve commitment, got a job with a Norfolk law firm for a year and worked four years as an assistant in the Virginia Beach City’s Attorney Office, where he gained experience in municipal law, including prosecution of criminal cases.
He recalls Bedford County’s massive growth in the past several decades, including Forest and Smith Mountain Lake, and said the town's current growth is "booming" as far as building permits. Bedford had reasons to become an independent city in the late 1960s, centered on the idea it could grow and become more populated, he said.
A state moratorium on annexation the following decade that froze land boundaries halted those plans and some successful developments in Bedford County, including the Walmart shopping center, were on the outskirts of city limits. The former city had a revenue-sharing agreement with Bedford County prior to the reversion. Bedford became Virginia’s third city to revert, following South Boston and Clifton Forge.
A state statute encouraged small cities to revert to towns based on changes in the local composite index that determines funding to public schools, and Bedford town leaders took advantage, he said. He added reversion brought many opportunities for shared services and was a “win-win” for both the town and county.
Berry said Bedford’s reversion was a smooth process — not contentious — and probably the most successful one the state has had. Bedford County Public Schools received $6 million in additional funding for a 15-year period and the former city’s public water department merged with the county’s service authority to become the Bedford Regional Water Authority, which has expanded its outreach as a result.
“It was just a wonderful opportunity for me,” Berry said of the process. “The county and city were in lockstep … We‘ve worked really well with the county. It just made sense. We saw an opportunity to really do something great.”
He studied provisions in boundary changes and the town was able to expand its borders, becoming larger than the former city, including areas just east of the former city limits on U.S. 460. The boundary adjustments still are not complete, according to the reversion agreement.
Berry said he felt his strong familiarity with the county and the relationships built over the years helped in the reversion.
“One of my assets is I’m good at working behind the scenes,” Berry said.
Bedford’s growth also has benefited the town, leading to a recent surge in residential and business growth, which is one of the reasons Berry said he feels now is a good time to step away.
“I have been most fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the councils, managers and staff and with outside specialized counsel on the many projects which, over the years, are now paying dividends,” Berry wrote in a recent letter to Bedford Town Council stating his resignation.
Council honored Berry during its most recent meeting and thanked him for his service and guidance over the years. Mayor Tim Black said Berry provided sound legal advice and is part of much of the town’s successes.
“Will’s tenure is noteworthy in and of itself — and it’s fair to say that it’s highly unlikely to be repeated,” Town Manager Bart Warner said. “In addition to our professional relationship, Will is a dear friend and I have very much enjoyed the opportunity to interact with him for many years. He’s a talented guy who could have pursued a lot of great opportunities. The fact that he chose to apply his skills on behalf of his hometown is testament to his love for Bedford and his personal character.”
Although his last day is June 30, Warner said Berry is willing to assist the town as needed until a successor is appointed. The search for a new attorney is underway and finalists soon will be interviewed, according to Warner.
Berry said he is not fully retired as far as his law practice and has a backlog of work. He looks forward to spending more time with family, including his wife, who is a retired school teacher in Bedford, two children and grandchildren.
His advice to the next attorney is to be aware of cooperation between town and county leaders who have the Bedford community’s best interests at heart while working out differences. The town is “right on the spur of really taking off” and his successor will be a part of managing the growth that’s coming, he said.
“It’s a great place,” he said of his hometown. “And it’s got a great future.”