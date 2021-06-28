Bedford town attorney stepping down from post, reflects on 37-year tenure

“One of my assets is I’m good at working behind the scenes,” Berry said.

Bedford’s growth also has benefited the town, leading to a recent surge in residential and business growth, which is one of the reasons Berry said he feels now is a good time to step away.

“I have been most fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the councils, managers and staff and with outside specialized counsel on the many projects which, over the years, are now paying dividends,” Berry wrote in a recent letter to Bedford Town Council stating his resignation.

Council honored Berry during its most recent meeting and thanked him for his service and guidance over the years. Mayor Tim Black said Berry provided sound legal advice and is part of much of the town’s successes.

“Will’s tenure is noteworthy in and of itself — and it’s fair to say that it’s highly unlikely to be repeated,” Town Manager Bart Warner said. “In addition to our professional relationship, Will is a dear friend and I have very much enjoyed the opportunity to interact with him for many years. He’s a talented guy who could have pursued a lot of great opportunities. The fact that he chose to apply his skills on behalf of his hometown is testament to his love for Bedford and his personal character.”