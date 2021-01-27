Bedford Town Council postpones decision on proposed development in Governor’s Hill neighborhood

Bedford Town Council on Tuesday postponed making a decision on a conditional use permit for a proposed development of 232 patio home units on a 44.25-acre plot in the Governor’s Hill neighborhood of Bedford.
The area consists of a 19-acre land parcel and a 25.25-acre parcel of undeveloped, forested land located at the end of Crest Ridge Drive and its intersection with Emerald Crest Drive in Bedford. The area is zoned Planned Residential Development (PRD).
About 20 residents living in the neighborhood spoke against the proposal at a November public hearing — citing concerns about traffic congestion, poor stormwater drainage and potentially losing the rural environment they enjoy on the currently undeveloped acreage — and in December, the town's planning commission recommended council deny the permit.
Residents on Tuesday repeated those concerns before council, although several said they would be more open to accepting the development if a new access road could be constructed to offer an alternative route into the neighborhood to mitigate traffic issues, especially for large, heavy construction vehicles.
“If we could just please try harder to find a different access route that comes in off of Burks Hill [Road] or off of another major artery, that would make this all the better for everyone,” said neighborhood resident Suzanne Schafer.
At least four town councilors expressed concerns about traffic, too.
James White of White Engineering & Design, who is representing the property owners, said developers sought options to construct an alternative access route to the property, particularly connecting to Burks Hill Road or Industrial Avenue, but studies concluded there is no “feasible option” for doing so.
The projected daily traffic increase through the neighborhood is 1,578 extra vehicle trips, White said.
In response to feedback from residents and the planning commission, developers have proposed revisions including upgrading a planned emergency-access-only road into a paved road open to both daily traffic and emergency vehicles; adding three stormwater management ponds; and replacing a proposed pool and clubhouse with a community park.
A conditional use permit is only required to move forward with the patio home concept, White said. Without it, the property owners could build single-family homes by right.
Council will convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 215 East Main Street in a called meeting to give a final decision.