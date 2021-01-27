Bedford Town Council postpones decision on proposed development in Governor’s Hill neighborhood

Bedford Town Council on Tuesday postponed making a decision on a conditional use permit for a proposed development of 232 patio home units on a 44.25-acre plot in the Governor’s Hill neighborhood of Bedford.

The area consists of a 19-acre land parcel and a 25.25-acre parcel of undeveloped, forested land located at the end of Crest Ridge Drive and its intersection with Emerald Crest Drive in Bedford. The area is zoned Planned Residential Development (PRD).

About 20 residents living in the neighborhood spoke against the proposal at a November public hearing — citing concerns about traffic congestion, poor stormwater drainage and potentially losing the rural environment they enjoy on the currently undeveloped acreage — and in December, the town's planning commission recommended council deny the permit.

Residents on Tuesday repeated those concerns before council, although several said they would be more open to accepting the development if a new access road could be constructed to offer an alternative route into the neighborhood to mitigate traffic issues, especially for large, heavy construction vehicles.