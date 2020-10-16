Bedford Town Council revises hunting, property maintenance ordinances

Bedford Town Council on Tuesday unanimously moved to adopt four revisions to the town ordinance on archery deer hunting.

Vice Mayor Tim Black said a citizen contacted him questioning why the town ordinance regulating bow and arrow or crossbow hunting within town limits was different from an ordinance regulating firearms hunting.

Town officials reviewed the ordinance and suggested changes to make the ordinances more consistent, encourage hunting and reducing the growing number of deer in the town.

The town’s public safety committee met with Todd Foreman, chief of police, and town attorney Will Berry to review the ordinances.

Changes in the bow and arrows/crossbow hunting ordinance include removing an existing prohibition on hunting for bucks, removing the requirement for bow hunting from tree stands only, allowing urban archery permits to remain valid for five years before renewal, and extending archery deer season from the first Saturday in October to March 31 instead of the first Saturday in January.