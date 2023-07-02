BEDFORD — Financing options for a new police headquarters in the town of Bedford were reviewed during town council’s Tuesday meeting.

Ted Cole, of Davenport, a company advising the town on the planned project, presented financing options on a facility with potential costs of $6 million to $12 million. He presented council with a preliminary look at affordability of the project, noting design plans have started and are roughly 50% complete.

Mayor Tim Black said no decisions have been made yet as council reviews funding scenarios for borrowing money. According to the presentation, the town has more than $700,000 in tax-supported debt that is set to be paid off by fiscal year 2027.

“The town has debt capacity. You’re not overleveraged; you haven’t relied on debt excessively,” Cole told council while reviewing borrowing scenarios. “In a vacuum you’ve got a lot of capacity to take on more debt. You’re paying off the debt that is tax-supported in four years.”

The real estate tax rate is not the only area to look at as far as raising revenue, according to the presentation. Other taxes and fees can be explored, Cole said.

A penny per $100 of assessed value on the town’s real estate tax rate currently equals about $80,000 per year, Cole said. In the town’s new budget effective July 1, a new Business, Professional and Occupational License (BPOL) tax is at 10 cents per $100 of assessed value of retail sales for those generating $3 million or more per year, which is projected to generate $100,000 in new revenue, according to Cole’s report.

The 10-cent BPOL tax is planned to increase 2 cents per year until reaching 20 cents, increasing revenue for the town and the adjusting the threshold of entities the tax applies to, Cole said. For example the tax would in later years apply to businesses generating $2 million year in retail sales a year and eventually including those with a $1 million per year, he said.

The town also has to plan for a future scenario in upcoming years when it will no longer get $750,000 per year from Bedford County as part of an agreement to revert Bedford from a city to a town in July 2013, which would create a shortfall in the $550,000 range, the report shows.

Council in February voted to table a decision on the new facility to assess the feasibility. A cost estimate at that time from local architectural and engineering firm Wiley|Wilson was $10.3 million.

A needs assessment was conducted last year to identify present and future requirements. Town staff and police have said the current police department, which has been used since 1968 within the town’s municipal building on East Main Street, is not adequate to accommodate the department’s present or future needs.

The biggest need the police department has is more space, including for evidence storage; showers and locker rooms for officers; and conference and training rooms. Wiley/Wilson representatives told council in February the current building is “very much undersized for the department.”

The building has to function as a backup emergency communications center and have generator power so it could keep operating in the middle of an event such as a natural disaster, Wiley|Wilson representatives have said. Overall economic factors impacting the construction market, including inflation, and supply-chain and labor issues, also are a factor in decisions.

The proposed new two-story police department needs to be about 20,000 square feet, accommodating present needs and future growths, Wiley/Wilson representatives have said.

In an August 2022 meeting, council appropriated up to $348,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to cover design expenses. All councilors have said a new police department facility is needed but Black has said council has to be able to afford it too.