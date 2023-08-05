Bedford Police Department Chief Ronnie Lewis has announced the creation of a new Volunteers in Public Service Program, according to an Aug. 1 news release.

“Thousands of law enforcement agencies around the country and internationally are using volunteers to supplement public safety and crime prevention efforts,” the release said. “Volunteers never replace officers. Rather, they offer support to allow agencies to provide additional services, maintain positive relationships with the public, free up officers’ time for higher level duties, and maximize impact in the community.”

The national Volunteers in Police Service Program (VIPS) established in 2002 has more than 2,260 registered programs and more than 256,000 volunteers representing all 50 states.

Bedford Police Department volunteers will perform administrative work, assist with community programs, managing records and calling victims, among other duties. Lewis feels the VIPS program will strengthen the ability for community and police to work together, the release states.

Volunteers will be required to pass a criminal background check, must be at least 18 years old and be able to complete a minimum of eight hours per month.

Applications can be picked up at the Bedford Police Department at 215 E. Main St. in Bedford or downloaded at www.bedfordvapolice.com. For more information, contact Volunteer Coordinator Kendall Herndon at (540) 587-6014 or email kherndon@bedfordva.gov.