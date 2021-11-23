Bedford vice mayor to resign from council after 12 years

After serving for 12 years on Bedford Town Council, Vice Mayor Steve Rush has announced his resignation, effective Nov. 30.
Town Manager Bart Warner said the town will have 45 days to fill the vacancy after Nov. 30.
Because the general election already has passed, town council will appoint Rush’s replacement after receiving and vetting applications for the position. No special election will be held.
Rush, whose term was set to expire in 2022, said he already planned not to run for reelection. However, he decided to step down earlier.
“I’d been thinking about it for some time,” he said.
Rush said ultimately, he felt he accomplished what he needed to accomplish as a member of town council, including working to keep the tax rate lower, start the ball rolling on constructing a new police department facility, and bolster and grow the town's economic development authority. He decided to step down before council begins crafting the town’s budget, allowing his replacement to be involved in that process.
With other “irons in the fire,” Rush said he plans to focus on different things for the time being — although he still plans to attend council meetings as a citizen, and speak up to any matters he feels compelled to.
“I just needed a break. I’ve been doing it a long time,” Rush said.
A change in town council leadership dynamic also affected Rush’s decision, he said. Rush served as town mayor last year.
As he passes the torch, Rush said he hopes his replacement will have some experience in budgeting and other qualities that will lend themselves well to being an effective representative of town residents.
“I hope somebody takes it on that’s knowledgeable about some of the things that we talk about,” Rush said. “I’m not a politician. I just try to do the right thing. Sometimes, politics is what drives small government, and that’s a detriment.”
Individuals interested in applying for the council vacancy can contact the town offices at (540) 587-6001 for more information.
Town council is expected to make an appointment in January, Warner said.