New water and sewer rates are set to go into effect June 1 and will be used for all billing statements after June 30 following the Bedford County Water Authority board of directors' approval Tuesday.

A single customer spoke against the new rates for fiscal year 2023-24 during a public hearing Tuesday, according to Megan Pittman, director of administration for the authority.

The average customer using 4,000 gallons of water per month will see a rate increase of about $4 to $6 per month for water and $3.50 to $3.80 per month for sewer, a news release issued Thursday said.

The rate changes can be viewed at https://www.brwa.com/rate-adjustment/.

“The conversations that the board, Finance Committee, and staff have had surrounding the budget and rate change have been very analytical, thoughtful, and challenging," Jill Underwood, director of finance, said in the release. "Balancing the needs of the community with the Authority’s ability to continue to provide service with as few interruptions as possible, is always a fine balance to achieve. We believe that instating rate changes this year will allow us to continue to improve our service with as little impact as possible to our customers."

This year marks the final in a 10-year equalization process that now has successfully combined the former Bedford County Public Service Authority and the former City of Bedford Water and Sewer department rates into one rate, with the exception of special service areas. The two former entities combined into the BRWA following the former city of Bedford's reversion to a town in July 2023.

The rates are based on a study conducted by Draper Aden Associates in preparation for consolidation and the creation of the BRWA a decade ago.

BRWA offers financial support to those in need through partnering organizations. For more information visit, https://www.brwa.com/your-bill/help/help-with-bills/ or call Customer Service at (540) 586-7679. Those organizations include the Agape Center, Bedford Christian Ministries, Interfaith Outreach Action Group, Lake Christian Ministries, Lynchburg Community Action Group and the Salvation Army.

"The Authority’s goal with rate equalization is to continue providing quality service to its customer base," the release said. "This includes system upgrades to minimize the number of line breaks and service disruptions due to aging water and sewer lines."