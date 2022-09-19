Bedford woman arrested on charges of felony child abuse and neglect, animal cruelty

A Bedford County woman was arrested Friday, charged with four counts of felony child abuse and neglect, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Last week, on Sept. 15, deputies from the sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Bedford County Department of Social Services, conducted a home visit on Jeters Chapel Road over concerns about a child's school attendance, according to the news release. Deputies and the DSS partners arrived at a property “heavily overgrown,” with dogs barking from inside the house. “Extreme odors” came from the house as well, the news release stated.

The ensuing investigation found the mother had abandoned two children found living at the house. Along with the two children, an unspecified but multiple number of “badly emaciated” and deceased animals were discovered, upon further investigation with animal control. The news release said “many animals” were taken to Riverside Veterinarian Clinic in Bedford County for assessment and care.

Colleen Lagines, 38, was arrested the next day and currently is held without bond, according to the news release. Additional charges to the four counts of felony child abuse and neglect might be sought going forward.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone wishing to help the rescued animals from the case are invited by the sheriff’s office to contact Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, a nonprofit organization which frequently partners with the Bedford County sheriff’s office in animal abuse and neglect cases.