A Bedford woman died after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Bedford County, police said.

Laura Elizabeth English, 30, was driving a 2013 Toyota Rav4 at 2 a.m. south on Virginia 122 when the vehicle ran off the left side the road, hit an embankment and overturned, Virginia State Police said.

English, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, where she later died, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.