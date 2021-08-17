Bedford youth farmers market program concludes inaugural summer

She started off selling work to family members, but when the opportunity with 4-H came around, she decided to join and try to branch out. The program helped her learn how to set up a booth that attracted attention, how to keep track of her sales and earnings and taught her how to price her paintings.

“I really loved how nice everyone was, and helpful. If I needed help, they were right there ready to help me,” Aubrey said. “I was totally lost before I started. They really helped me out.”

Martin was pleased and proud to see how the young vendors grew over the course of the program, both personally and professionally. Helping them cultivate life skills, personal accountability, and seeing them come into their own were rewarding, and represent overarching goals of 4-H as a whole.

“The four H’s of 4-H stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. Really, I saw pillars of life skills from all four of those areas through this program,” Martin said. “Even if a kid doesn’t necessarily create this business idea that takes them on forever and ever, it gives them the opportunity to learn some of those soft skills, soft people skills, of communicating and networking, but also gives them some of those tools to feel more independent.”