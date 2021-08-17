Bedford youth farmers market program concludes inaugural summer

The next generation of Bedford farmers market vendors concluded a successful new summer program earlier this month.
The Bedford 4-H Next Generation Youth Farmers Market program is a partnership between Bedford County 4-H and the Bedford Farmers Market, designed to support young entrepreneurs and provide them with educational sessions as well as experience managing and operating their businesses in a practical setting.
Last year, Maribeth Martin, 4-H youth development and Bedford associate extension agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, and Bedford Farmers Market manager Erika McFaden, both noticed an uptick in the number of children who accompanied their vendor parents or relatives to the farmers market.
They wanted to find a way to continue encouraging youth to participate in business and the farmers market, recognizing both a community need and an opportunity to help the next generation develop important life skills, so when Martin pitched the idea of a young entrepreneur program for Bedford 4-H youth, McFaden was fully supportive.
One Saturday per month from June through August, seven Bedford 4-H members and entrepreneurs set up at the Bedford Farmers Market on South Washington Street to sell their products. The vendors ranged from ages nine to 14, and offered everything from fresh produce and baked goods, to leather-crafted earrings, fishing lures, and artwork. Since the curriculum was largely experimental, Martin kept it smaller, deciding to cap participants at a maximum of 10 with an age range of 10 to 18 years old.
Prior to actively participating as vendors in the farmers market, two educational sessions were held that focused on aspects of business such as branding and marketing, identifying trends, setting prices, learning farmers market rules, and setting up a vendor booth that would attract attention: all things that would help make a business successful.
Hosting the youth farmers market with the regular farmers market offered some mentorship for the young entrepreneurs. Many had the chance to work with and learn from regular vendors who had experience and expertise to offer. It was a tremendously supportive atmosphere, and participants learned a lot, Martin and McFaden said. Seasoned vendors also bought from the youth.
“We had gone back and forth a lot about whether this should be a standalone thing, or if it should be in conjunction with the regular market. We felt pretty strongly that incorporating it with what was already going on was important for the kids’ growth as well, as really giving the regular market vendors a chance to interact with the next generation,” Martin said.
Ava Reid, 13, participated in the program in this, her first year of 4-H. The program intrigued her, because in it she saw an opportunity to perfect and grow a business she started about four years ago: making and selling leather earrings.
Ava crafts earrings of all styles and sizes from old leather sample swatches that are no longer needed at an interior design store where her grandmother works. For additional adornment, she repurposes beads and charms from old or broken jewelry.
The idea to make leather earrings came from Pinterest, Ava said, when she was seeking a way to use the discarded leather samples instead of just throwing them away.
“I found a bunch of leather earrings. I was like, ‘OK, leather earrings are in right now. Let me try to do that.’ I wasn’t really experienced, but as the years have grown, I’ve learned to make stencils for them, and get the right scissors to cut them out, and all these things,” Ava said.
Ava taught herself to make the jewelry, and was allowed to sell her earrings in her mother and grandmother’s booth at another farmers market, which she had done in the few years leading up to the youth farmers market.
The 4-H program yielded a business growth opportunity for Ava when a local boutique owner approached her and expressed interest in selling Ava's earrings in her store.
“I’m very grateful that I got to do this 4-H program and be with all of these really skilled people,” Ava said.
Aubrey Lydinski, 14, sold her paintings at the farmers market, usually selling between five to seven pieces per market day. Using acrylic paint, Aubrey primarily does landscapes and sometimes abstract work.
Aubrey has been painting since she was about 10 years old, she said. Last February, after receiving new paint supplies for her birthday, she started watching legendary painter Bob Ross’ videos. Through the skills she learned from Ross, Aubrey cultivated her own style as a painter.
She started off selling work to family members, but when the opportunity with 4-H came around, she decided to join and try to branch out. The program helped her learn how to set up a booth that attracted attention, how to keep track of her sales and earnings and taught her how to price her paintings.
“I really loved how nice everyone was, and helpful. If I needed help, they were right there ready to help me,” Aubrey said. “I was totally lost before I started. They really helped me out.”
Martin was pleased and proud to see how the young vendors grew over the course of the program, both personally and professionally. Helping them cultivate life skills, personal accountability, and seeing them come into their own were rewarding, and represent overarching goals of 4-H as a whole.
“The four H’s of 4-H stand for Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. Really, I saw pillars of life skills from all four of those areas through this program,” Martin said. “Even if a kid doesn’t necessarily create this business idea that takes them on forever and ever, it gives them the opportunity to learn some of those soft skills, soft people skills, of communicating and networking, but also gives them some of those tools to feel more independent.”
Martin’s goal is to keep finding opportunities for the young businesspeople throughout the year, even when farmers market season is over and the program has ended for the year, recognizing the importance of continued growth.
“The more skills that they can have moving forward in life, and really just overall life skills were the ultimate goal,” Martin said. “It’s cool to see how they’ve grown throughout the experience. Each time kind of seeing how the kids adjust from market to market has been really cool.”