BEDFORD — A month after a Galax-based company withdrew a special use permit application for a halfway house in Goode that drew heavy opposition from residents, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors proposes eliminating the use in the Agricultural Village, AV, zoning district.

The board initially discussed a proposal Monday to initiate a zoning change that would require halfway houses, a term for drug treatment facilities, not be allowed within a mile of a public school. The crux of opposition to the permit request by Sobrius Curae, LLC, of Galax, during a May 2 public hearing held by the Bedford County Planning Commission, was the operation was planned within a mile of Otter River Elementary School.

The Bedford County School Board formally opposed the permit in a letter to county officials prior to that hearing based on close proximity to the school. Supervisor John Sharp suggested expanding the restriction to within five miles of school and also include public parks.

“I would suggest that we don’t have one in this county,” Supervisor Bob Davis said. “I live on 65 acres. Suppose someone wants to put one near me? I don’t want one near me and one would else would either.”

Halfway houses as a use are only allowed in four of 17 zoning districts via special use permit: outside of AV they are allowed in three commercial/industrial districts, according to county documents.

The board’s unanimous action Monday initiates a zoning change to remove the halfway use from AV areas, which requires a public hearing by the planning commission and board of supervisors.

Jordan Mitchell, the county’s director of community development, during the discussion suggested the board nix the use in the AV area where homes are located in rural settings.

“I just don’t know where, I think of all the AV locations, you would want one,” Mitchell told the board Monday. “This makes it very clean if you want to get out of the AV district.”

Sobrius Curea, LLC sought to establish the halfway house on Lowry Road on U.S. 221 that would offer a 30-day treatment program for 16 individuals trying to overcome substance abuse addictions. The commission voted 4-2 to recommend denial of the permit.

A Sobrius representative said at the May 2 meeting the Galax-based operation has been running for just more than two years and its mission is to create a home environment and not an institution in providing care for those residents struggling to overcome addictions.

The site on Lowry Road where the halfway house was planned has three single-family dwellings and an accessory apartment that allows 16 unrelated people in what essentially a short-term rental-type setup, according to the dialogue between supervisors and county staff Monday.

Abigail Courington, a county planner, said the site is still being rented and residents are doing the counseling and clinical portion of the program elsewhere.

“I don’t like it,” Supervisor Mickey Johnson said of the site’s activity after the permit application was withdrawn.

Jordan said a notice of zoning violation could be issued following an inspection if the current use is found not to be in zoning compliance and he is in contact with the site’s users.

Supervisor Tammy Parker said the use currently underway at the property appears to fall under the category of boarding house, which also requires a special use permit in that zoning district.

“It’s not being utilized as a single-family dwelling,” Parker said.