Bedford's Centerfest spinoff brings outdoor relief from pandemic-induced cabin fever

BEDFORD — Six months into the social limitations in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, a Centerfest alternative in Bedford County gave locals an excuse to get out and about while patronizing local businesses.
Central Virginia Business Coalition's Battle of the Bands and Bedford Cruise-In on Saturday evening was the first smaller event that has split from Centerfest, an annual gathering that typically draws up to 6,000 people to the town of Bedford each fall and features music, artisans and food trucks.
Organizers this year made the split to allow for more social distancing and help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Under Virginia's Phase 3 guidelines during the pandemic, entertainment events are capped at 1,000 people.
About an hour into Saturday's free event at Liberty Lake Park, coalition executive director Heather Alto said volunteers had counted close to 350 people in attendance.
Signs around the fenced-in venue reminded attendees to "please practice social distancing," and they had plenty of room for it. Most weren't wearing masks.
Those listening to the local band lineup sat in lawn chair pods or floated among local vendor booths. Alto said the event couldn't host much in the way of children's entertainment because of the pandemic.
When the Battle of the Bands event started last year, it consisted of three rounds and ended at Centerfest.
"This is a better environment, I think, for this," said Dianne Erb, director of events for the Central Virginia Business Coalition, a group that promotes locally owned businesses.
"Definitely a lot more people," Alto said. "I don't know if we can contribute that to the fact that nobody's been out for a while or the fact that we've combined it with a car show that always brings a lot of people out."
One parking lot at the park was filled with car enthusiasts out for the cruise-in.
Mike Okuley came with his wife from Chesapeake because his sons live in the area. He said Saturday was a nice chance to get together with other car enthusiasts for a casual event since many others have been canceled.
In future years, Alto said, they'd like to return to classic Centerfest. Erb said they continue to make logistical adjustments to improve event flow, like enclosing the event space to let people carry around alcoholic drinks within the gates.
"Little things like that, you kind of tweak it and get feedback from people coming," she said.
