Liberty High School in Bedford was on an active lockdown as of 2 p.m. due to a reported threat, and Liberty Middle School is on a low-level lockdown, according to information sent to parents from the Bedford County Schools.

Law enforcement officials are at the high school and have secured the buildings. At this time, there's no active threat, according to the school system. Students will be dismissed as normal.

No further information has been released at this time.