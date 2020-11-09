Behavioral health issues more complex, widespread for local providers during pandemic

Local mental and behavioral health providers say they’ve seen more patients and more challenges during the pandemic, but reaching some patients has become easier with more robust telehealth systems.
Melissa Lucy, senior director of emergency, forensic and psychiatric services with Horizon Behavioral Health, said she’s seen an increase in referrals of new patients since the spring. Some of those who may not have reached out before have used expanded telehealth options to seek help.
The stresses of many facets of the pandemic and isolation some people can find themselves in when following health precautions have exacerbated longstanding mental health issues among some patients, according to Lucy. Providers at Horizon had already seen more adult patients, then started to see an increase in child referrals once school was back in session.
“We have seen an influx in increased cases from pretty severe ... to right at the cusp of being hospitalized,” she said. “... Some of that has been in correlation to them isolating.”
Horizon never stopped offering in-person services, but Lucy said workers are now able to offer case management, outpatient therapy, and group therapy virtually due to emergency changes in health law, and around 70% of patients are now opting for remote care.
Temporary detention orders and emergency custody orders, issued when people experience a crisis that might put their own safety or the safety of others at risk, have increased too, she said.
And like mental health issues, she added, substance abuse issues have surfaced in some patients and worsened in patients who already live with them.
Because of the way the Virginia Department of Health publishes data on overdoses that have sent people to the hospital, it’s difficult to compare locality numbers from last year to this year. Those overdoses have likely been higher during the pandemic months of 2020 compared with the same months of 2019 in Campbell County and Amherst County, those numbers indicate.
Overdose numbers in counties around Central Virginia have remained about the same when compared to last year’s. However, Lynchburg has seen 60 overdoses requiring hospitalization from March to September versus anywhere from 45 to 48 of those overdoses in the same time span last year.
To help themselves stay healthy and cope with additional stresses, Lucy said, Horizon workers have undergone state training and been able to take advantage of employee assistance programs.
Horizon launched a Power of Positivity campaign starting in late August, handing out encouraging masks and yard signs drivers can see dotted throughout the area. Lucy said the signs and campaign have been a big hit.
“I think anyone is reaching out for something positive at this point,” she said.
Dr. Michael Judd said the most common issues he’s seen that have been aggravated among patients coming to the Community Access Network over the past few months have been depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.
Job loss, safety risks, and isolation have all led to people feeling more anxiety and frustration on top of any issues they may have already been dealing with.
“People are afraid — afraid of the unknown, how bad and how long this pandemic will be,” he said. “We’ve seen this nationally, internationally and we’re also seeing this locally.”
During the pandemic, he said it can be tricky for people to balance safe living with connectivity to others — something that’s important for their emotional wellbeing.
Judd said it’s most important for people to take a full and honest inventory of how they’re doing emotionally and seek help if they need it. To help deal with everyday stresses, he said, simple relaxation techniques catered to a person’s needs can go a long way.
“It’s important for folks to reach out if they do have any symptoms … and they understand that they’re not alone,” he said.
