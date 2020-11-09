Behavioral health issues more complex, widespread for local providers during pandemic

Local mental and behavioral health providers say they’ve seen more patients and more challenges during the pandemic, but reaching some patients has become easier with more robust telehealth systems.

Melissa Lucy, senior director of emergency, forensic and psychiatric services with Horizon Behavioral Health, said she’s seen an increase in referrals of new patients since the spring. Some of those who may not have reached out before have used expanded telehealth options to seek help.

The stresses of many facets of the pandemic and isolation some people can find themselves in when following health precautions have exacerbated longstanding mental health issues among some patients, according to Lucy. Providers at Horizon had already seen more adult patients, then started to see an increase in child referrals once school was back in session.

“We have seen an influx in increased cases from pretty severe ... to right at the cusp of being hospitalized,” she said. “... Some of that has been in correlation to them isolating.”

Horizon never stopped offering in-person services, but Lucy said workers are now able to offer case management, outpatient therapy, and group therapy virtually due to emergency changes in health law, and around 70% of patients are now opting for remote care.